The day has finally come which I think we all feared, but never wanted to verbalize. But now that it's here we need to confront the situation and start talking about how we're going to process this. It's just been announce that in the old Walgreens on Red Arrow Hwy. at 2485 Glenlord Rd. in Lincoln T.W.S in Stevensville. Soon there will be a Dollar Tree/ Family Dollar combination store. Two worlds collide in this crazy twist turn of news that I feel was destined to happen eventually.

STEVENSVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO