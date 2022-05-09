ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Lunchbox Interviewed Guy Fieri at Restaurant Grand Opening

987thebull.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe got an insider tip that Fieri was going to be at the grand opening of his new restaurant Chicken Guy in Nashville. So Lunchbox went and there was a lot of people there, including some news cameras because it...

www.987thebull.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Celebrity Chef Restaurants That Failed

Owning a restaurant might seem like a fun, dare we say glamorous job. But make no mistake — it's no easy business. According to a study by Ohio State University, more than 60% of independently operated restaurants will fail within the first three years. And if you think celebrity chefs are immune to such outcomes, think again. The truth is that despite their famous names and impressive resumes, many celebrity chefs have seen their own restaurants come and go.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Has Been Transformed Into A Musical

Dolly Parton's no stranger when it comes to food collaborations. As noted by NPR, the country music star and actress recently teamed up with Duncan Hines to release a signature line of cake mixes and frostings that draw on Parton's Southern heritage. Given the star's affinity for cooking, it just makes sense that, sooner or later, a restaurant chain would tap the celebrity for a teamup.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How Top Chef Judge Tiffany Derry Is Changing The Restaurant Business - Exclusive

"Top Chef" fan favorite and James Beard Award double nominee Tiffany Derry has had a few moments in her professional career that changed her and eventually lead her to want to do more to make a difference in the industry. She got her first job when she was only 15 after walking into her local IHOP and boldly telling the manager that she wanted to cook. But Derry was shocked to be told that women weren't allowed in the kitchen. "I was in a bubble," she recalled in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "I didn't understand that they wouldn't want women in the kitchen, and I didn't understand that it was a guy's world." Derry eventually accepted a job as a server, but one day a cook called in sick, and she was finally asked to join the front-of-line in the kitchen. Soon, she paid her way through culinary school while working the graveyard shift at IHOP. Derry shared that she appreciates the opportunity that IHOP gave her, but she never forgot being barred from a restaurant kitchen because of her gender.
CELEBRITIES
Salon

Everything we know about Dolly Parton's "Mexican Pizza: The Musical"

There's something distinctly American about the way in which celebrities and fast-food companies court each other. Consider how "Rick and Morty" superfans helped propel the relaunch of Szechuan Sauce or the revolving door of actors who have portrayed KFC's Colonel Sanders, recently culminating in Mario Lopez starring as the bespectacled fried chicken mogul in Lifetime's "Recipe for Seduction."
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Food & Drinks
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Arby's Just Brought Back A Fan-Favorite Sandwich

Arby's has been known to retire quite a few of its popular menu items in its 60-year tenure, much to its fans' dismay. Among the fast food items we sadly lost in 2021 were the chain's beloved loaded Italian sandwich — a monstrosity of deli meats and fixings — as well as its pizza slider and ham slider. And in a particularly dreaded moment last fall, the company announced the discontinuation of Arby's potato cakes, a breakfast favorite, in favor of its new crinkle fries. Some customers were so passionate about the fried spuds, in fact, that nearly 4,000 of them signed a Change.org petition to bring them back.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Taco Bell Finally Confirmed The Date Of The Mexican Pizza's Return

The year 2020 will go down in history as a true dumpster fire of a year and people had a lot to deal with. On top of everything else going on, Taco Bell took away one of the public's small comforts by discontinuing the ultra-beloved Mexican Pizza. Ever since then, people have been clamoring to find out if and when the Mexican Pizza would be back at the fast food joint, already.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bones
Person
Guy Fieri
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink
Mashed

The Best Steak 'N Shake Menu Item According To Nearly 31% Of People

The Steak 'n Shake menu has evolved over the years, and diners constantly find something new to love at the restaurant. Back in 2019, the chain's Wisconsin Buttery Steakburger, The Original Double 'n Cheese Steakburger, and the White Truffle Prime Steakburger topped a list of the chain's options, per Thrillist. Times continue to change and items like the brand's Bacon Cheese Fries and Patty Melt climbed up the rankings (via Restaurant Clicks). According to Ranker, many diners rally around various takes on their fries, with the original Thin 'n Crispy variety winning over the most hearts.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Krispy Kreme's Newest Donut Uses An Unexpected Ingredient

Honey is one of the oldest sweeteners in history. It has been used for its flavor-enhancing properties, as well as its health benefits, since the very beginning of written history in 2100 B.C., according to The Spruce Eats. But while this ingredient is older than the written word itself, it is making a new appearance in an unexpected place this spring. The popular donut chain Krispy Kreme has just announced that it will be launching a new line of Honey Doughnuts, which will feature three different varieties of the brand's famous donuts, now flavored with drizzles of sweet honey, according to Chew Boom.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy