JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) charged a woman with drug possession after she did not pay for her food at Shoney’s at 25 Indiana St. The suspect was identified as Tosha Linton, 39, of New Salisbury. The JPD says they responded to a call from Shoney’s about three individuals who left […]

JASPER, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO