Elon Musk's Mom Didn't Like His Twitter Joke & He Had To Apologize To Her On Mother's Day

By Cata Balzano
 2 days ago
Elon Musk might be the richest man in the world and the soon-to-be owner of Twitter, but that doesn't mean he can get away with everything — especially on Mother's Day.

The billionaire's mom, Maye Musk, stepped in to check him over a Twitter joke about his death on Sunday.

Momma Musk apparently wasn't impressed by Elon's joke about dying "under mysterious circumstances."

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya," tweeted the Tesla owner on Sunday.

"That's not funny," Maye Musk wrote in response.

"Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive," he replied.

Musk's tweet came shortly after a heated Twitter argument with Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia’s space agency.

According to The Independent, Musk had shared a post in which Rogozin accused Musk of being involved in "supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment.” Musk has been providing Starlink service to Ukrainians amid the Russian invasion.

“For this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool," read the post.

A few minutes later, Musk tweeted about his death.

Musk and his mother were last seen together at the 2022 Met Gala, where she went as his guest.

She apparently had a blast, and later posted photos of herself with her son on Instagram.

"#AboutLastNight #MetGala. #ElonMusk and I had fun on the #RedCarpet," she said in the caption.

Maye had nothing but good things to say about her son at the Gala when she was asked what she was most proud of.

"Everything!" she said. "He surprises me over and over. I say 'Don't take on anything more,' and then he does!"

She also shared the one thing she wanted for Mother's Day from her son.

"The best gifts are hugs!"

