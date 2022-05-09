Vikings Get Monday Night Matchup With Eagles On Sept. 19

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings have a Monday night matchup on the calendar this upcoming season.

The NFL announced Monday the Vikings will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles Sept. 19. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

The game will be part of a “side-by-side doubleheader,” the Vikings said, with the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills kicking off at 6:15 p.m.

This is the second Vikings game scheduled so far. Last week, the league announced a matchup against the Saints in London on Oct. 2.

The Vikings and Eagles have met in the regular season 25 times, and the Vikings have the edge in the series with 15 wins. They last met in 2019, when the Vikings won 38-20. They’ve played twice before on a Monday — both times, the Vikings lost.

The Vikings’ full schedule will be released Thursday night.

