ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Carpenter Claims Two Individual Titles at C2C Championships

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25oahS_0fXln3wh00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Junior captain Ethan Carpenter (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) captured a pair of Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference individual championships in the discus throw and the shot put at the 2022 C2C Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team finished fifth in the six-team field with 39 points. St. Mary’s College registered five school records and seven personal bests.

Ethan Carpenter competing in shot put at Seahawk Invitational (4.2.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Host Christopher Newport University won its second straight C2C men’s outdoor championship title with 208 points. Salisbury University finished second with 127 points, followed by the University of Mary Washington in third (121) and the University of California Santa Cruz in fourth (116). In comparison, Pratt Institute finished last with five points.

How It Happened

  • Carpenter’s first C2C title came in the shot put as he posted a school and personal record of 13.68m, which ranks 14th in the Mid-Atlantic region, to win the event. He broke his own record of 13.43m set on March 19 at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational.
  • Carpenter then became the C2C champion in the discus throw with 42.56m, while junior Marion Lajara (Rockville, Md./Einstein) finished sixth with a PR of 33.31m, which ranks 12th in the conference.
  • Lajara also added a 10th-place finish in the shot put with a PR of 10.66m, the 14th-best in the league.
  • The foursome of first-year Zane Obi (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard), sophomore captain William Christophel (Greensboro, Md./North Caroline), senior Christian Oliverio (Beltsville, Md./Gonzaga College), and sophomore Emmanuel Douge (Frederick, Md./Oakdale) placed third in the 4×400 relay with a school-record time of 3:29.01, which ranks 11th in the region. The time broke the previous mark of 3:37.09 set at the CNU Blue & Silver Challenge on March 27, 2021.
  • Carpenter added a third-place finish in the hammer throw with a mark of 47.35m.
  • Junior Alex Gouin (Elkridge, Md./Bethesda Chevy Chase), Oliverio, Obi, and Douge finished fifth in the 4x100m relay with a school record 45.49, which ranks 28th in the region. The quartet broke the previous record of 45.50 set at the Hopkins/Loyola Invitational on April 23.
  • Sophomore Chamarr Auber (Sykesville, Md./Century) used a school and personal record of 33.35m (7th in C2C) to finish fifth in the javelin throw, breaking his previous mark of 32.50m set at the Goucher College Blue & Gold Classic on April 15.
  • Douge picked up a pair of sixth-place finishes in the 200m (22.77w) and the 100m (11.14w).
  • Christophel led the Seahawks in the 800m with a seventh-place finish in 1:59.42, which ranks 35th in the region, while first-year Nate Norris (Owings, Md./Northern) notched a PR of 2:06.02 for 13th place.
  • Oliverio took ninth in the 400m hurdles with a PR of 1:01.96, which ranks 48th in the region, while first-year Patton Harbourt (Gaithersburg, Md./T.S. Wootton) placed ninth in the 3000m steeple in 12:07.05.
  • Senior Caleb Shankle (Gaithersburg, Md./Richard Montgomery) earned an 11th-place finish in the 10,000m in 39:01.82.
  • Douge also notched a 12th-place finish in the long jump with a school and personal record of 5.70m, which ranks 16th in the C2C. His mark broke the previous record of 5.62m set by Alex Behzadi ’22 at the CNU Blue & Silver Challenge (March 27, 2021).
  • Senior Tyler Wilson (Silver Spring, Md./Einstein) went 12th in the 5000m with a time of 18:03.68 while Christophel tallied a 13th-place finish in the 1500m in 4:21.06.
  • Obi finished 13th in the 400m in 55.63.

Up Next for the Seahawks

  • May 18-19 at All-Atlantic Region Track & Field Conference Outdoor Championships – Bethlehem, Pa.

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Port of Leonardtown Winery wins 2022 Comptroller’s Cup

(ANNAPOLIS, MD) – The Port of Leonardtown Winery (POL Winery) claimed the Maryland Comptroller’s Cup for their 2021 Vintner’s Select White at the 2022 Winemasters Choice Competition held in late April at Linganore Winecellars in Mt. Airy. The Vintner’s Select White earned double gold by unanimous decision from judges before being crowned “Best in Show.” This […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College Women’s Tennis Headed to NCAA Tournament

LATHAM, N.Y. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team punched their ticket to the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 win in the United East Conference / North Atlantic Conference Crossover match. St. Mary’s College (11-7), the United East champions, blanked Husson University (7-4), the North Atlantic […]
TENNIS
WSLS

Patrick Henry holds signing day for six students

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday’s signing at Patrick Henry High School featured 6 students that represented five sports programs and the ROTC program. Monet Malek will be in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference as she attends Ferrum College and suit up for the Panthers’ girls lacrosse program. She won’t be alone in the ODAC as standout basketball player Abbie Baker will play for Randolph College. She’s played a key role in the Patriots’ state tournament runs the past few seasons.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Potomac River Explosive Test Range Schedule for the week of May 9-15, 2022

Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). Our military uses these facilities to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Range / Weapons Testing […]
POTOMAC, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Finish Fifth at C2C Championships

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Sophomore Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) picked up a runner-up finish in the discus throw on Saturday at the 2022 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Christopher Newport University. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s outdoor track & field team finished fifth in the six-team field […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Gussio, Fitz-Patrick Headline the All-United East Women’s Lacrosse Teams

LATHAM, N.Y. – The United East Conference office released the 2022 All-United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Teams Thursday afternoon. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team landed seven on the all-conference teams plus grabbed two of the four major awards. Senior Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) was tabbed the United East Offensive Player of the […]
SPORTS
WHSV

Bernett earns All-CAA honors, Shifflett named Player of the Year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Late James Madison softball star Lauren Bernett has been honored by the Colonial Athletic Association. Bernett was named First Team All-CAA on Wednesday. The honor comes about two weeks after the JMU star catcher passed away due to apparent suicide. Bernett’s death has resonated throughout the college softball world, with many teams around the country honoring her during recent games.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Title Town: St. Mary’s College women bring home fourth Lacrosse title

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team claimed the United East Conference’s automatic qualifying bid to the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament on a rainy, windy Saturday afternoon by capturing the United East Championship. Top-seeded St. Mary’s College (12-5) won the United East crown in its […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert welcomes four new Corrections Officers

Sheriff Mike Evans, Major Reece, and Capt. Cross is proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 15 new correctional officers – 4 of which will be assigned to the Calvert County Detention Center. The graduates received a final inspection from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP), Session […]
LA PLATA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track Field#C2c#Gonzaga College#Goucher College#Newport News#The St Mary#Seahawk Invitational#Salisbury University#Pratt Institute
Henrico Citizen

Dinwiddie sews up Mechanicsville 6-5

Dinwiddie upended Mechanicsville for a narrow 6-5 victory in a Virginia high school baseball matchup. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Staunton senior scores memorable run on the diamond

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton senior Stephen Plaugher played in his first game as a member of the Varsity baseball team. After joining the Storm as manager two years ago, Plaugher has become a key member of the team. Plaugher, who has an intellectual disability, uplifts his teammates and runs the scoreboard for the Storm.
STAUNTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Celebrating 30th Anniversary of Pesticide Container Recycling Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 9, 2022)– The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Pesticide Regulation Section has announced the 2022 dates and drop-off locations for its Pesticide Container Recycling Program. On certain days from June through September, farmers, pesticide applicators, and other users can recycle used plastic pesticide containers at no cost at locations in Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Talbot, Washington, […]
MARYLAND STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (May 9)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday. BOYS LACROSSE Rank, team, record, previous rank 1. Boys’ Latin (12-3) 2 2. Calvert Hall (12-4) 8 3. Archbishop Spalding (11-4) 4 4. St. Mary’s (14-2) 1 5. St. Paul’s (11-5) 7 6. McDonogh (8-6) 9 7. Loyola Blakefield (6-8) 6 8. Severn (9-5) 3 9. Catonsville (14-0) 11 10. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs Win, Improve to 13-2 on Season

(Lexington, KY, May 8, 2022) After the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes snapped the Blue Crabs’ 12-game winning streak on Saturday night, Southern Maryland rebounded on Sunday, defeating the Genomes 9-7. The Crabs poured on the runs early in the matinee and staved off the comeback hungry Genomes in the latter stages of the contest, picking up […]
LEXINGTON, KY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy