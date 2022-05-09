ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Blue Crabs Win, Improve to 13-2 on Season

By Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJmdx_0fXln1BF00

(Lexington, KY, May 8, 2022) After the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes snapped the Blue Crabs’ 12-game winning streak on Saturday night, Southern Maryland rebounded on Sunday, defeating the Genomes 9-7. The Crabs poured on the runs early in the matinee and staved off the comeback hungry Genomes in the latter stages of the contest, picking up the series win.

By the time Daryl Thompson (W, 1-1) took the mound for the Crabs in the bottom of the first inning, Southern Maryland held a 4-0 lead. Kickstarting the offense, Rubi Silva poked his first of four singles in the game before Jared Walker roped a line drive to right field, scoring Silva. Alex Crosby kept the runs coming, lining a base hit to left field, allowing Walker to score. Austin Rei blooped a single into right field with two outs and a 2-0 lead with two outs and a single into right field, scoring a pair to give the Crabs a 4-0 lead.

Thompson was sharp from the first pitch on a sunny afternoon, and after allowing a two-out solo homer from Moises Sierra, the back-to-back Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year found a groove.

After Southern Maryland added an insurance run in the fifth on a David Harris double, the Genomes’ offense came alive when Luke Becker narrowed the scoring margin with a two-run blast. The Crabs, however, responded in the following frame, plating four runs. Austin Rei came through again with his third and fourth RBIs of the game before Michael Baca, and Matt Hibbert followed with an RBI apiece, giving the Blue Crabs a healthy 9-3 advantage heading into the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Genomes kept fighting against Daryl Thompson, who needed just 45 pitches in the game’s first five innings. After allowing one run in the sixth, Thompson returned for the seventh. After getting two quick outs, Wild Health rallied with a pair of singles, knocking Thompson out of the game. Bradley Roney relieved Thompson in the seventh, allowing a three-run Riley Mahan homer, trimming the Blue Crabs’ lead to 9-7.

As both teams looked to secure a series win, the game suddenly intensified. Stan Cliburn turned to his top options out of his bullpen. Endrys Briceno fanned a pair in a scoreless eighth inning to continue a marvelous season; the Venezuela native has struck out 17 batters in his first eight innings of work this season. Mat Latos (S, 6) blanked the Genomes in the ninth, securing a 9-7 victory.

With Sunday’s series win, the Crabs have won each of their first five series of the year, outscoring opponents on the season 114-61. Southern Maryland holds the best record in the Atlantic League in 2022 at a 13-2 clip and will host the Gastonia Honey Hunters for a three-game set beginning on Tuesday. The Honey Hunters hold the second-best record in the league at 12-2, setting up the bash of the best.

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

No. 1 Rosepine blanks Many to reach back-to-back 2A title games

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Rosepine Eagles’ title defense season can’t be much more dominant than what they’ve done this year. The top-seeded Eagles continued their run through the Class 2A playoffs Wednesday by blanking fifth-seeded Many, 14-0 in six innings at McMurry Park in Sulphur. Rosepine’s win streak extends to 29 games as the team now has a school-record 33 win-season.
ROSEPINE, LA
thedailytexan.com

No. 1 Texas baseball falls for first time this season after strong start

Texas baseball made the trip down Highway 290 for the 2022 Shriners Children’s College Classic at Minute Maid Park this weekend, and the No. 1 Longhorns made the Major League ballpark its home-away-from-home in the classic early-season event. Playing on the Houston Astros’ home field is tough for any...
AUSTIN, TX
The Baltimore Sun

Reservoir baseball defeats River Hill, 4-2, behind three-run sixth inning

Trailing by one entering the top of the sixth, Reservoir altered its approach at the plate and it paid dividends. Nate Del Tufo ripped a lead-off single, quickly followed by senior Ben Davis’ triple to deep right-center that tied the game and set the Gators up to take the lead. Shortly after, Quinn Dean snuck a base-hit through the right side, giving the Gators their first lead of the game. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Football Reveals Its New Turf Field

Memorial Stadium got a much-needed upgrade this offseason. And Nebraska football revealed a first look at it on Monday morning. Memorial Stadium had a new turf field installed this year. It looks like it's been completed. Take a look. This is the first time the turf has been replaced since...
LINCOLN, NE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Carpenter Claims Two Individual Titles at C2C Championships

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Junior captain Ethan Carpenter (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) captured a pair of Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference individual championships in the discus throw and the shot put at the 2022 C2C Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s outdoor track & field team finished fifth in the six-team […]
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mat Latos
Person
Homer
Person
Daryl Thompson
Person
Stan Cliburn
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Men’s Tennis Claims NCAA AQ

LATHAM, N.Y. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team earned the automatic qualifier (AQ) to the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championships Sunday with a 5-0 victory Sunday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (15-3), the United East Conference champion, shut out SUNY Delhi (9-6), the North Atlantic Conference champion, in the United East/NAC […]
TENNIS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College Women’s Tennis Headed to NCAA Tournament

LATHAM, N.Y. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team punched their ticket to the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Tennis Championships Sunday afternoon with a 5-0 win in the United East Conference / North Atlantic Conference Crossover match. St. Mary’s College (11-7), the United East champions, blanked Husson University (7-4), the North Atlantic […]
TENNIS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Finish Fifth at C2C Championships

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Sophomore Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) picked up a runner-up finish in the discus throw on Saturday at the 2022 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Christopher Newport University. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s outdoor track & field team finished fifth in the six-team field […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crabs#Venezuela#Blue Crabs Win#The Blue Crabs#Southern Maryland#Atlantic League Pitcher
WDTV

Philip Barbour wins Class AA Region II Section 1 softball title

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a long time coming, but Philip Barbour is a sectional titleholder in softball in 2022. The Colts met Lincoln for the third time this postseason Wednesday, ensuring yet another battle on the diamond. The two teams were tied at 3-3 in the fifth inning after a Delaney Haller solo home run, ultimately forcing extra innings between the programs.
SHINNSTON, WV
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs Fall 2-0 in a Pitchers’ Duel

(Waldorf, MD, May 10, 2022)  The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs could not capitalize on a strong performance from their pitching staff.   Denson Hull (L, 1-1), allowed only one earned run across six innings and sports a 0.47 ERA through four starts.  But the Gastonia Honey Hunters needed only two runs to pick up their league-leading 14th win of the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy