ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aitkin County, MN

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Crow Wing, Pine by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 09:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Crawford, Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buena Vista; Calhoun; Cherokee; Clay; Crawford; Dickinson; Emmet; Hancock; Humboldt; Ida; Kossuth; Lyon; Monona; O'Brien; Osceola; Palo Alto; Plymouth; Pocahontas; Sac; Sioux; Webster; Winnebago; Woodbury TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BUENA VISTA CALHOUN CHEROKEE CLAY CRAWFORD DICKINSON EMMET HANCOCK HUMBOLDT IDA KOSSUTH LYON MONONA O`BRIEN OSCEOLA PALO ALTO PLYMOUTH POCAHONTAS SAC SIOUX WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WOODBURY
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Pope, Renville, Stearns, Swift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Calumet, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calumet; Clark; Columbia; Crawford; Dane; Dodge; Door; Florence; Fond du Lac; Forest; Grant; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Juneau; Kewaunee; Lafayette; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Marinette; Marquette; Menominee; Monroe; Oconto; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Shawano; Vernon; Walworth; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood TORNADO WATCH 197 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CALUMET CLARK COLUMBIA CRAWFORD DANE DODGE DOOR FLORENCE FOND DU LAC FOREST GRANT GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA JACKSON JEFFERSON JUNEAU KEWAUNEE LAFAYETTE LANGLADE LINCOLN MANITOWOC MARATHON MARINETTE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE MONROE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK SHAWANO VERNON WALWORTH WAUPACA WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO WOOD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lyman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lyman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LYMAN COUNTY At 100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oacoma, or 8 miles northwest of Chamberlain, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Lower Brule, Oacoma, Reliance, Medicine Butte, Counselor Creek Boat Access Area, Dude Ranch, Lyman, Lake Francis Case, Lake Sharpe, Lower Brule Reservation and Crow Creek Reservation. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LYMAN COUNTY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aitkin, MN
City
Pine City, MN
County
Aitkin County, MN
County
Crow Wing County, MN
City
Brainerd, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Hinckley, MN
County
Pine County, MN
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jackson THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 203 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN JACKSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACK RIVER FALLS.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Buffalo, Clark, Taylor, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buffalo; Clark; Taylor; Trempealeau TORNADO WATCH 203 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA DODGE FILLMORE MOWER OLMSTED WABASHA WINONA IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN CLARK IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN BUFFALO TREMPEALEAU THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN, DODGE CENTER, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, PRESTON, ROCHESTER, WABASHA, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood; Renville The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. .Recent thunderstorm rainfall will cause the Minnesota River to rise above flood stage near Morton by early Thursday morning. It will remain above flood stage for at least the next week. For the Minnesota River...including Morton...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At Morton. * WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Fleischer Rd flooded in North Redwood; storm sewers closed off and bypass pumping begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1030 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 24.7 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.4 feet on 03/31/2009.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Pine#Crow Wing
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-13 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. For the High Wind Watch, north to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Thursday. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday evening through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 294 BELOW 7500 FEET The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Wilkin FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Minnesota, including the following counties, Clay and Wilkin. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 100 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Barnesville, Rothsay, Wolverton, Comstock, Kent, Baker, Downer, Lawndale, McCauleyville and Rollag.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Jackson, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central, north central and west central Wisconsin. Target Area: Clark; Jackson; Taylor Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northcentral Wisconsin through 1245 AM CDT At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Ladysmith to Osseo. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds of 35 to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Medford, Neillsville, Colby, Thorp, Loyal, Greenwood, Owen, Rib Lake, Chelsea, Westboro, Jump River, Price, Humbird, Shortville, Lynn, Longwood, Reseburg, Stetsonville, Goodrich and Willard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; Niobrara County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Niobrara and east central Converse Counties through 100 AM MDT At 1215 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Manning Ranch, or 19 miles northeast of Douglas, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Manning Ranch around 1235 AM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gogebic, Iron, Ontonagon, Southern Houghton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Gogebic; Iron; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Iron, central Gogebic, southwestern Houghton and Ontonagon Counties through 215 AM EDT/115 AM CDT/ At 113 AM EDT/1213 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles north of Wakefield to near Eagle River. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Iron River, Ontonagon, Crystal Falls, Marenisco, Watersmeet, Stambaugh, Bergland, Rockland, Bruce Crossing, Paulding, Kenton, Mass City, Amasa, Sidnaw, Caspian, Greenland, Norwich, Gaastra, Tamarack Lake and Trout Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 20:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Langlade; Lincoln; Oneida; Vilas Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lincoln, Vilas, Oneida and northwestern Langlade Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Turtle Flambeau Flowage to 8 miles south of Willow Reservoir to 7 miles north of Wausau. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Willow Reservoir around 1125 PM CDT. Newbold and Dutch Corners around 1140 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Winchester, Crystal Lake Scout Reservation, Rainbow Flowage, Rice Creek Natural Area, Parrish, Border Lakes Natural Area, Veterans Memorial County Park and Eagle River. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central and northwestern Wisconsin. Target Area: Ashland; Iron; Price; Sawyer Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Iron, southern Ashland, Price and southeastern Sawyer Counties through 1215 AM CDT At 1144 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Mellen, to near Hawkins, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Glidden around 1150 PM CDT. Mellen around 1155 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Phillips, Upson, Hurley and Gile. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 21:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 22:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire. RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The winds have been decreasing and will continue over the next few hours. Therefore the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 23:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Rusk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Pepin, Rusk, southeastern Dunn, Chippewa, southeastern Barron and Eau Claire Counties through 1230 AM CDT At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Weyerhaeuser to near Elk Mound. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Weyerhaeuser around 1205 AM CDT. Bruce around 1210 AM CDT. Ladysmith around 1215 AM CDT. Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Lake Wissota and Cadott. This includes the following highways Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 49 and 87. U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 86 and 123. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 00:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Northampton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 6.4 1.8 1.9 1 NONE 12/06 AM 6.6 2.0 1.9 1 NONE 12/06 PM 6.7 2.1 1.7 1 NONE 13/07 AM 5.6 1.0 0.8 1 NONE 13/07 PM 6.3 1.7 0.7 1 NONE 14/08 AM 5.7 1.1 0.9 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/07 PM 3.4 1.4 1.8 4 MINOR 12/07 AM 3.3 1.3 1.8 3 MINOR 12/08 PM 3.3 1.3 1.5 3 MINOR 13/08 AM 2.7 0.7 1.2 1 NONE 13/09 PM 2.9 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 14/09 AM 2.5 0.5 0.9 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/06 PM 4.6 1.6 2.0 4 MINOR 12/06 AM 4.5 1.5 2.0 3 MINOR 12/07 PM 4.5 1.5 1.6 2-3 MINOR 13/07 AM 3.9 0.9 1.3 1-2 NONE 13/07 PM 4.1 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 14/08 AM 3.5 0.5 0.9 1 NONE
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy