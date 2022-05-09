Good Customer Service is Alive and Well

How are hospitals and health systems working to better ensure that they are providing equitable treatment to every segment of their communities? That question has taken on new resonance as the U.S. emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit many minority and low-income populations harder than others. A number of hospitals and health systems are doubling down on community outreach and development efforts, taking proactive steps like hiring a more diverse workforce, expanding their roles as “anchor institutions” to tackle the social determinants of health (e.g., housing, food insecurity, better chronic illness management). Hear insights and learn about real-world solutions and community partnerships that are yielding measurable results in closing the equity gap in care delivery.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO