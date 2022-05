Strawberry season is at its peak, and pounds of the red, ripe berries are selling fast at Strawberry Hill, USA. While peaches are the Chesnee farm's biggest crop, Cooley Farm is best known by many for its freshly-picked strawberries, which it has offered since 1995. The farm was started by the grandfather, father and uncle of current owner James Cooley in 1947. It is now also known by its nickname Strawberry Hill.

