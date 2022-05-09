ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This VERY simple paper towel hack means you'll never cry when chopping onions again - as the reason why tears form is finally revealed

By Laura House
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A woman has shared her 'game-changing' hack for chopping onions that prevents tears - and all you need is a damp sheet of paper towel.

The Australian woman, Shilo, posted on Facebook, where she said she puts a piece of wet towel next to the onion when she chops it in order to prevent crying.

This works because the chemical is absorbed by the towel instead of your eyes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372STB_0fXlZu3V00
An Australian woman, called Shilo, posted on Facebook, where she said she puts a piece of wet paper towel next to the onion when she chops it in order to avoid crying from the chemicals

Why does the tea towel onion hack work?

It comes down to the chemical syn-Propathanethial S-oxide which is secreted by onions when they’re chopped up.

The vapour from this compound rises up into your nose and eyes which causes irritation. It’s not clear whether the liquid from the paper towel actually extracts the acid, or waters it down but it works.

Source: TheTab

'Bet you didn't know this,' Shilo wrote.

'The reason why you cry when you chop onions is that the chemical in the onion is attracted to the nearest source of water, which is usually the eyes.'

'Now this is a tip you can use!'

More than 10,000 people who saw the simple idea were impressed and said they never knew that the reason why we cry from onions.

'I love that no matter how old you are, you can still learn new things. Sure going to do this one! Thanks!' one person commented.

'YES! Can confirm this helped soooo much,' another added.

Others had their own suggestions as to how they stop themselves from crying when chopping onions.

'Let the water at the sink run when cutting onions as that's how I was taught,' one person said.

'I also refrigerate my onions prior to cutting and it helps,' another added.

