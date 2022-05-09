Jordan Fuller returned to Ohio State and graduated on Sunday

Jordan Fuller left Ohio State in 2020 and was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round, beginning his professional football career. He hadn’t yet earned his degree in business administration, but he didn’t stop working toward that goal.

On Sunday, Fuller returned to Ohio State and graduated, accomplishing what he set out to do when he enrolled. The Buckeyes’ Twitter account shared a photo of Fuller with his diploma, with two honor cords and a sash around him.

He also dropped this excellent line on his own account.

After getting his degree, Fuller said this to sports director Clay Hall, adding that it meant a lot to walk across the stage on Mother’s Day.

“It’s right up there. To get this degree from The Ohio State University is one in a million.” Fuller said.

Fuller has been the Rams’ starting safety for the last two seasons, and in 2021, he was the team’s defensive signal caller – a rare responsibility for a second-year safety. He was also voted a team captain last season, showing what a leader he’s become on and off the field.