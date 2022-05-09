ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Whitworth and Matthew Stafford went to the Kings' playoff game

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Andrew Whitworth and Matthew Stafford became great friends last season after the Rams acquired Stafford from the Lions, each helping lead the team to a Super Bowl title. Whitworth retired after the season, but he’s remained close with Stafford, as have their families.

The two were in attendance at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday night, watching the LA Kings dominate the Edmonton Oilers, 4-0, to even up their playoff series at 2-2. Stafford suddenly has long flowing hair that he was flipping when the camera panned to their suite, while Whitworth is looking good in retirement.

Stafford has a couple more weeks before OTAs begin for the Rams on May 23, and while Whitworth is no longer their left tackle, don’t be surprised if he pops up in the Rams’ building every now and then, just as he did during the draft.

