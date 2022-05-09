Michael Thomas and Chris Olave will light a spark in Saints offense

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns rookie kicker Cade York, taken 124th in last month’s draft, didn’t handle kickoffs at LSU but is expected to excel in that role here. The Browns, who sent special teams coordinator Mike Priefer to LSU to work out York privately, were concerned that he had only kicked off twice for the Tigers in his three seasons as a starter. But LSU had arguably the best kickoff specialist in the country in Avery Atkins, who handled the chore for four seasons through 2021. He was known for his tremendous leg strength as well as his outstanding technique and pinpoint accuracy.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO