Red Bluff, CA

CA Firefighter Killed by Falling Tree

FireEngineering.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA firefighter from Red Bluff, California, was killed Friday by a falling tree, according to reports. Darin Banks, 26, was assigned to a Type II Initial Attack Hand Crew working with Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression, Inc. to prepare an area for...

www.fireengineering.com

FireRescue1

Calif. firefighter dies after being hit by tree that fell unexpectedly

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Firefighter Darin Banks died after being struck by a dead tree that unexpectedly fell Friday, according to the Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression, Inc. in Chico, California. Banks, 26, was assigned to a Type II Initial Attack Hand Crew and was working with the company to...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

From Modesto to Red Bluff: Fallen firefighter going back home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A firefighter that recently died during preparations for a prescribed burn will be escorted by his crewmates through the Central Valley on Thursday. The crew members of Darin Banks, 26, will form a convoy that escorts his remains from Modesto back to his family home in Red Bluff. Banks was a […]
MODESTO, CA
