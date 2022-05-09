Old 75 Beer Garden to open this fall in Richardson Restaurant Park

Outback Steakhouse, 7917 West Broad Street – The following violations were reported during a routine inspection: strainer, knife and straws found in hand sink at bar (hand sinks are for handwashing only); facility couldn’t provide a parasite destruction letter from the frozen tuna provider; raw prime rib incorrectly stored over chili in walk-in cooler; observed food debris greater than one day old on vegetable slicer, baking cups, mixing bowl and on multiple utensils hanging on wall and in utensil container; final rinse temperature at high temp dish machine is not within the required range; temperature of chili being reheated in warmer is too low (low water level detected in warmer); temperatures of several foods are elevated (raw chicken, raw beef, raw salmon, asparagus, cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, eggs, blue cheese, ribs, chicken wings); air temperature of two refrigeration units is elevated; lettuce and tomatoes on cook line are on a time control policy but no time was marked; temperatures of chili and pasta are elevated because they are not being cooled properly; plastic pans are wet nested on shelf above prep table; cutting boards throughout the facility are heavily scratched; racks in dish area and in lowboy unit on the cook line are rusty; lexan pans on shelf in prep area are cracked; observed a gap greater than one inch on hood at the cook line; top refrigerated drawer on cook line has duct tape on the outside of the door; facility couldn’t provide sanitizer test strips or high temperature test strips for the dish machine during inspection; observed stains/dried liquid on bottoms of beer coolers at service station in back kitchen; shelves under grill on cook line and wheels at fry station are greasy; observed debris in between equipment, on hood filters, light bulbs, fryer baskets, behind fryers on cook line, on top of convection oven, behind tea urns at service station, on shelves throughout the kitchen, on racks throughout, single-service trays stored clean, and on top of dish machine; fan guards in walk-in cooler are dusty; observed leak from faucet at three-compartment sink and at mop sink; observed multiple cardboard boxes stacked on top of one another on concrete floor next to dumpsters; dumpster area has litter and debris; dumpster and recycling doors are not being kept covered; ceiling vents above mop sink are dusty; there is standing water on floor in back kitchen; wall under dish machine in corner of dish area is moldy; observed debris/litter on floor around and under ice machine near front dining area, at bar area, on wall and pipes behind fry station in kitchen, on floor of walk-in freezer, and under equipment on cook line; observed low grouting throughout the kitchen; paint is chipping on ceiling in dry storage area and on wall in prep area.

