"CBS Mornings" reveals new "Sesame Street" muppet, Mecha Cookie

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"CBS Mornings" is revealing one of the newest "Sesame...

www.cbsnews.com

Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Street#Cbs#Muppet#The New Show
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES
Variety

Will Smith, Billie Eilish, Others to Appear on Season Four of David Letterman Netflix Series (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. David Letterman’s Emmy-nominated talk show series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman” is set to return on May 20, Netflix announced on Thursday. The fourth season of the Netflix original series will feature six episodes and a new selection of guests, including Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Billie Eilish, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds and Will Smith. The show features one-on-one conversations with the legendary talk show host and the celebrity guest inside and outside a studio setting. Season four comes after a long absence from the series, as season three premiered almost 18 months...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Losing Hugely Popular Emmy-Winning Comedy Series to Hulu

Netflix has tons of great content but the streamer is losing a hugely popular, and Emmy-winning, comedy series that is moving to Hulu. Deadline reports that all six seasons of Schitt's Creek are leaving Netflix this fall, but will pop back up on Hulu on Oct. 3. This makes just one more in a string of big comedies, such as The Office and Friends, being pulled from Netflix and moved to another streaming service.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Primetimer

Henry Winkler and son Max Winkler are teaming for HBO limited series King Rex

The Barry star is set to expand his relationship with HBO while teaming up with his writer-director son for the first time in King Rex, a limited series in development at HBO based on the 1980 Texas Monthly article “Rex Cauble and the Cowboy Mafia" by Lawrence Wright. According to Deadline, King Rex, written by Trey Selman, "will tell the story explores a buried treasure of a True Crime mystery—how a North Texas kingdom got itself smashed to pieces by a judge’s gavel, the IRS and the FBI. Henry Winkler will play the gangster Cauble and insiders say the character is straight out of the gangster pic Casino and unlike any character the Emmy-winner has ever played." Max Winkler is expected to direct the pilot, with Malcolm Spellman and Nichelle Tramble Spellman serving as executive producers.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Variety

‘Quantum Leap’ Sequel Ordered to Series at NBC

Click here to read the full article. NBC’s “Quantum Leap” pilot has been ordered to series, Variety has learned. A sequel to the NBC series of the same name that ran from 1989 to 1993, “Quantum Leap” will center Dr. Ben Seong, a new character played by Raymond Lee who is described as a world-renowned physicist and a man of faith. 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula in the original series) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, a new team has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

‘Uncoupled’: Neil Patrick Harris Copes With a Breakup in First Look at Netflix Comedy (VIDEO)

Neil Patrick Harris is gearing up for his next leading Netflix role as the streamer unveils a first look at the new series Uncoupled. The show from co-creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman is officially set to premiere globally on the streamer Friday, July 29. The pair also executive produce the project alongside Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Neil Patrick Harris.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Lost City’ Makes Its Streaming Debut: How to Watch the Bullock-Tatum Comedy Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s adventure comedy “The Lost City” arrives on Paramount+ today, following a surprise box office success last month. The action flick took down “The Batman” with a $31 million debut when it hit theaters on March 25, and now viewers can enjoy Bullock and Tatum’s captivating on-screen chemistry — and even a tease at Tatum’s bare butt — from the comfort of their homes. The Paramount film, directed by Aaron...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Inks Three-Movie Deal With Amazon

Alan Ritchson — the star of Amazon series Reacher — has inked a deal with the tech giant that will see him star in three films from the studio. Amazon renewed the series for a second season three days after its Feb. 4 release. The company says it ranks among Prime Video’s top five most watched series ever in the U.S. and globally.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmazon Acquires 'My Fake Boyfriend,' '1Up' From BuzzFeed Studios and Lionsgate (Exclusive)Amazon Earnings Disappoint as Pandemic-Driven Growth Shifts to Chasing "Cost Efficiencies"Amazon Unveils Massive India Slate of 40 Films and Series “Reacher has exceeded our wildest...
MOVIES
startattle.com

The Time Traveler’s Wife (Episode 1) HBO, Rose Leslie, trailer, release date

In the clearing behind her home, six-year-old Clare Abshire encounters 36-year-old time traveler Henry DeTamble for the first time. Startattle.com – The Time Traveler’s Wife | HBO. Fourteen years later, an unexpected reunion at the library where he works gives Henry the opportunity to meet Clare and their...
TV SERIES

