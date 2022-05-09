ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nikola Jokic named NBA's MVP for second season in a row

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Adrian Wojnarowski: Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week.

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

James Wiseman on the revival of the center with Jokic winning MVP and Embiid being a top contender: “I look at them dudes as inspiration.” – 2:36 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk Jokic winning MVP, SAC hiring Mike Brown, the four remaining playoff series, JI working his way back and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. We’re pushing closer towards 18K every day!

Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy

Seeing debate of Jokic v Embid for NBA MVP. Reminds me of my Long-time suggestion that the league should give awards in Each conf. MVP, ROY, COY, etc. This is not like the old days with 8 teams East and 8 teams West. 30 teams now. Double the awards should be a No Brainer! – 1:31 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

On Nikola Jokic, MVP voting, and the MVP type of shit we’re witnessing on a nightly basis that matters far more than any of that.

Ted Davis @nbated

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Nikola Jokic is a deserving MVP candidate. Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo were also deserving candidates. It should be fun when we have so many MVP-caliber players in the league at the same time. That’s all I got – 12:33 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Now that Jokic is a part of the 13 players to win consecutive MVP awards, the next question being begged to be asked is this.

How many players have won 3-straight MVPs?

Larry Bird

Wilt

Bill Russell

That’s the entire list. Jokic will have his chance to join that elite group. – 12:29 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Congratulations to Nikola Jokic for being voted the only good player in the NBA this season. – 12:27 PM

Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA

had little interest in the MVP debates along the way and no interest in the outrage after the fact, especially when we knew the likely results a month ago. Jokic is amazing. Embiid is also amazing. Giannis, get this, is also STILL AMAZING. basketball is in a great place, y’all – 11:53 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Only 3 players are averaging more points a night this postseason than Jimmy Butler

Luka Doncic

Nikola Jokic (smaller sample size)

Giannis Antetokounmpo – 11:52 AM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Denver fans: you’re not out here defending Jokic’s MVPs any more, right? He’s got two of them. People trying to delegitimize Jokic’s MVPs are like Steph deniers saying his rings are fake. Jokic is immortal at 27, and a ring at any time now puts him in the pantheon. Don’t sweat it – 11:16 AM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Congrats to Nikola Jokic who now joins the exclusive club of ‘no matter how much better your numbers and record is the next few years, you’re not winning this award ever again’ players – 10:57 AM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

For the anti-analytics crowd, Nikola Jokic is still a deserving MVP using only eye test and basic box score stats.

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Forget analytics.

Nikola Jokic is also the Eye Test MVP.

Here’s why 👇

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Added some thoughts on Jokic’s MVP win here:

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

What this ultimately means is the conversation around #Nuggets star Nikola Jokic will shift now to where he fits into the all-time greats a) at his position; b) overall. The most fascinating conversation will be how he’s impacted the league, in particular in how teams use centers – 10:11 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic to be crowned NBA MVP again sportando.basketball/en/jokic-nba-m…10:05 AM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Jokic over Embiid? Embiid has certainly looked like an MVP in Heat vs. Sixers series: si.com/nba/heat/miami…10:03 AM

Lori Nickel @LoriNickel

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to be named NBA MVP for second consecutive season usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @usatoday from @Jeff Zillgitt9:49 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

After Game 5, I asked Joker how he’d celebrate if he won another MVP.

“With some music and beer. … Like how you supposed to do.” pic.twitter.com/Ys9hRQFRps9:44 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkucU_0fXkn4pP00

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic wins NBA MVP award for second straight season, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge…9:38 AM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

The NBA needs to define its award criteria better, but Jokic winning is totally fine – 9:38 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

The news reached Serbia: Nikola Jokic learned he’d be the MVP earlier today, I’m told. – 9:37 AM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Gotta have a truly ridiculous season to get back-to-back MVPs and Nikola Jokic did that. Here’s hoping Murray and Porter Jr. can be healthy so they can contend next season. – 9:32 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Serbian basketball has one of the most influential players in the Euroleague (Vasilije Micic), the most fascinating player in EuroCup (Milos Teodosic) and the back to back MVP in the NBA (Nikola Jokic). It’s a good time for Serbian basketball definitely. #Euroleague #NBA759:30 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

That’s *two-time* MVP Nikola Jokic.

The formal announcement is expected later this week, I’m told.

denverpost.com/2022/05/09/nik…9:28 AM

David Thorpe @coachthorpe

A reminder that my award picks were not predictions, just my own views. I had Herro, Barnes, Smart, Jokic as winners. And Udoka for COY. Which means I’m in the mainstream with what I saw. I don’t predict award winners. – 9:27 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Nikola Jokic wins 2021-22 NBA MVP nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/09/rep…9:20 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

If Nikola Jokic averages 25-12-6 for the rest of his career on top of back to back MVPs, his place in basketball history is going to become fascinating with or without a title.

Could he finish as a top-20 player ever? Top-15? His trajectory for being just 27 years old is insane. – 9:10 AM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Nikola Jokic this season (with team rank):

PPG: 27.1 (1st)

RPG: 13.8 (1st)

APG: 7.9 (1st)

Stl PG: 1.5 (1st)

Blk PG: 0.9 (1st)

FG pct: 58% (1st)

The Nuggets were +444 when he was on the floor and -255 when he was off this season. – 9:06 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic has won a second consecutive MVP, league source confirms to @denverpost. – 9:04 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic voted the NBA’s MVP for a second consecutive season espn.com/nba/story/_/id…8:57 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Centers in NBA history with multiple MVPs:

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Bill Russell

Wilt Chamberlain

Moses Malone

Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/ecaTS3Xj7y8:56 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33hn5P_0fXkn4pP00

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

JOKER #MVP!

Nikola Jokic gets the award for the second straight year

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…8:51 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week. – 8:38 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Right there is the difference in the MVP race:

Jokic had to foul Markieff to send him across the floor the way Embiid just did cleanly. – 10:01 PM

Mike Singer: Was told yesterday that those around the Sixers knew the news was coming. Obviously, Joel wasn’t thrilled. -via Twitter @msinger / May 9, 2022

StatMuse: First 2000/1000/500 season ever. First to average 25/13/6 in a season ever (he’s averaging 27/14/8). First player in top 10 PPG, RPG, APG, FG% in last 50 seasons. Highest PER ever. A worthy MVP. pic.twitter.com/Me2ZLSoQuF -via Twitter @statmuse / May 9, 2022

Ryan Blackburn: Nikola Jokić on the MVP award: “If I don’t get it, I’m not going to die.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / April 28, 2022

The Spun

Blazers Rumored For NBA All-Star Addition This Summer

The Portland Trail Blazers could be a player for Zach LaVine once the NBA offseason gets underway. Per Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Blazers have "popped up" as a potential landing spot for LaVine. The Bulls could be looking to make major changes after they got swept by the Milwaukee...
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucks at Celtics: Boston chokes in the fourth quarter, loses to Bucks in Game 5 110-107

The Boston Celtics fell apart late in the fourth quarter of their Game 5 contest with the Milwaukee Bucks to lose the tilt 110-107 despite leading for nearly the entire game and by as much as 14 points. The loss puts their season in jeopardy as they head to Milwaukee for Game 6 on Friday, with Boston needing to win two games in a row in order to advance to the Bucks one.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Joel Embiid Reacts To Losing Out On MVP To Nikola Jokic: “Congrats To Nikola. He Deserves It, He Had An Amazing Season… I Don’t Know What Else I Have To Do To Win It… At This Point, It’s Whatever.”

News broke this week that Nikola Jokic has been selected as the 2021-22 NBA MVP. This news did not go down well with fans, as many felt that Philadelphia 76ers' big man Joel Embiid was deserving of the award. The two were the leading candidates to win the award, but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Nikola Jokic's NBA MVP is a win for hoops-crazed nations outside U.S.

LONDON -- Maybe it's the ćevapi, or the souvlaki, or the mbanga soup. Whatever it is, there's no denying the tinge of international flavor when it comes to the NBA elite with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic about to become the league's MVP for a second straight season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The MVP has not been publicly announced by the league.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

