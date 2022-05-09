'Skin is softer, plumper and more hydrated than ever!' Incredible Before and After pics show the firming and lifting effects of using the FaceGym LIFTWEAR moisturizer - save 20% now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Skin is softer, plumper and more hydrated than ever!' Incredible Before and After pics show the firming and lifting effects of using the FaceGym LIFTWEAR moisturizer

By Zoe Griffin For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Do you believe that a moisturizer can lift, brighten and tone your face? You might change your mind, the products you use or both after seeing some Before and After photos that real women have posted after using FaceGym's LIFTWEAR moisturizer.

Powered by results-driven ingredients, the lightweight gel-cream moisturizer contains Vitamin C, Niacinamide and Amber Microalgae.

The three ingredients in sync are so powerful that shoppers have described the skincare product as 'shapewear for the face' because of how it lifts and tightens their complexion.

This lightweight gel-cream hydrating moisturizer creates flawlessly prepped skin from morning until night.

Like shapewear for the face, LIFTWEAR delivers an instant firming and brightening effect.

The powerful formula with Vitamin-C, Niacinamide and Amber Microalgae kicks your skin metabolism into gear, intercepting the early effects of lifestyle ageing and helps to unify skin tone, reduce the appearance of age spots and recharge skin’s energy for instantly firmer feeling skin. More than 93% of users reported noticeably firmer skin within 28 days of use.

In one of the Before and After photos showing the results of FaceGym LIFTWEAR, it's clear to see the product has lightened dark spots and reduced the signs of wrinkles

And if the Before and After photos inspire you to give it a try, you can save 20 percent on LIFTWEAR using the code DAILYMAIL20.

Shoppers have seen results fast after switching to the 'miracle' moisturizer, with one study finding that users saw visibly different skin after the first application.

One reviewer claimed their skin was 'fresher, plumed, hydrated, brighter straight away', while another wrote: 'After the first use I’ve noticed my skin was more softer, the redness had disappeared, and appearance of my skin is much better. Would definitely recommend.'

As well as reducing wrinkles, the FaceGym LIFTWEAR moisturizer helps with redness, pigmentation and ageing spots
The light FaceGym LIFTWEAR moisturizer is gentle enough to use on the delicate under-eye area for brighter, lifted skin as shown by real users' Before and After photos

Niacinamide, otherwise known as Vitamin B3, is one of the key ingredients in the FaceGym LIFTWEAR formula that other moisturizers lack.

It works with the natural substances in your skin to help visibly minimize enlarged pores, regulate oil production, tighten lax pores, improve uneven skin tone, soften fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it also helps to slowly boost collagen production, which is what you need to keep ageing at bay.

Meanwhile Vitamin C and Amber Microalgae help reduce the appearance of age spots and unify skin tone for brighter looking skin.

The vegan formula is also bursting with hyaluronic acid with a complex of eight amino acids to plump deep within the skin and renew skin's bounce.

Prevention not cure: Protect against the signs of ageing before they become a problem with FaceGym's LIFTWEAR moisturizer that contains Vitamin C, Amber Microalgae and Niacinamide to reduce wrinkles and boost collagen-production

Upon testing FaceGym's LIFTWEAR moisturizer during a clinical study, 93 per cent agreed skin looked firmer, while 90 per cent agreed that their skin felt noticeably healthier.

Bothered by fine lines? Before and After photos show that the LIFTWEAR moisturizer can reduce their appearance in just seven days

And fans have been quick to attest to its claims, raving about the difference they've seen, not just in diminishing wrinkles but also in fading dark spots and leaving skin visibly brighter.

'I don’t think I can live without this now,' praised one delighted shopper. 'I have noticed a real difference in my skin's pigmentation, pores and just overall firmness particularly around my eyes. The texture of the cream is gel like and absorbs really well!'

