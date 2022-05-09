ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, TX

Teen shot to death at Texas community pool

By Patrick Cunningham
 2 days ago

DICKINSON, Texas (KETK) – A teenager was shot to death in the parking lot of a Texas community pool late Saturday night, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC .

Officers with the Dickinson Police Department reported to reports of a shooting just after 9:30 p.m. on Spruce Drive.

When they arrived on the scene, investigators located a man’s body and discovered he was dead. The victim was identified as 19-year-old Brendan Hawkins.

The KPRC report said authorities have not released any information about the shooter or a possible motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dickinson police at (281) 337-4700 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477.

Dickinson is a town located roughly 30 miles south of downtown Houston.

