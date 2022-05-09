Star Lake concert schedule for 2022 season

Looking through the Ohio County Public Library’s Flickr page is a treat. There are photographs from nearly every era of Wheeling’s history and range from family snapshots to professional portraits to after-disaster documentation. Occasionally, there is a photo, or in this case a collection, that leaves the viewer curious for more. Among the quiet landscape photographs in the Thomas M. Darrah collection, there are a few shots of a curious group of fellows headed out on the Fourth of July. Their wagon is festooned with American flags, and a guitar sits propped up in the front. This is the Gambrinus Club’s annual trip out Wheeling Creek to the fishing grounds at Downey’s Bend.

