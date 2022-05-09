ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Star Lake concert schedule for 2022 season

wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — This summer is shaping up as the first full concert season since 2019, with plenty of major tours coming to the Pavilion at Star Lake. Several shows that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic are back on the schedule at the outdoor music venue...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

Related
nextpittsburgh.com

Guide to the free Summer Concert Series at South Park and Hartwood Acres, from Joe Grushecky to Soul Asylum

After a pandemic pause, live music is back in action and this year’s Allegheny County Summer Concert Series is shaping up to be a big welcome back party. All of the concerts will take place at either the South Park Amphitheater or Hartwood Acres Amphitheater starting at 7:30 p.m., rain or shine. The events are free, but a requested $20 donation per vehicle benefits the Allegheny County Department of Human Services.
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

8 Great Tuesdays Music Lineup Announced

The Erie-Western PA Port Authority has released this year's music lineup for 8 Great Tuesdays at Liberty Park. The free, weekly concert series will feature local, regional and national acts playing a variety of music genres. It starts Tuesday, July 5, and continues each Tuesday until the last week Aug....
ERIE, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County unveils summer lineup of free outdoor concerts

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County has announced the lineup for its 2022 series of free outdoor summer concerts and movies. Below is the concert schedule. For more details, go to the Special Events page at alleghenycounty.us. Food trucks, Black Dog Winery and Hop Farm Brewing Company will be on site...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert#Earth#Wind Fire#Dead Company July#Gov#Powerman#Loverboy
wtae.com

How dill-lightful! Picklesburgh returns this summer

Pickle lovers, rejoice — Picklesburgh is back in downtown Pittsburgh this year!. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced Thursday that the event will be from July 15 to 17. Check out Picklesburghs of the past in the video player above. The organization said it is actively working with the city...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction are coming to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Smashing Pumpkins are heading back out on the road, and they'll be coming to Pittsburgh with Jane's Addiction this fall. The legendary alt-rock bands will perform at PPG Paints Arena when the "Spirits on Fire" tour rolls into town on Saturday, Oct. 22. Meg Myers will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Avenue in Sarver: The wedding venue tailored for you, to the last detail

A couple planning their dream wedding have an extensive process ahead of them: finding the ideal venue, preparing an event that is fun and meaningful, and making sure that everything runs smoothly on the special day. Avenue in Sarver is here to cover all of those needs and more. Avenue...
wtae.com

Free movies in Allegheny County parks are returning this summer

PITTSBURGH — You can enjoy free movies in the park again this summer. Allegheny County is offering two different options this year: Drive-In Movie Night (Hartwood Acres) and Family Fun Night at the Movies (South Park). All movies are free. Bring your own blankets or chairs. Family activities start...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Voodoo Brewing to open new location in Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Voodoo Brewing is expanding again, with a new brewpub coming to Pittsburgh's North Shore. The brewery said it's aiming for a summer opening at the new location, which it said will offer the same eclectic pub fare as other Voodoo sites. "Throughout our 17-year history, we have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Titusville Herald

2022 Titusville Prom Volume 1

Wolfkiel and Foy crowned as royalty in the ‘enchanted forest’. Although the sun wasn’t shining, the smiles and sparkling dresses from the sophomores, junio…
TITUSVILLE, PA
weelunk.com

The Mystery of Wheeling’s Gambrinus Club

Looking through the Ohio County Public Library’s Flickr page is a treat. There are photographs from nearly every era of Wheeling’s history and range from family snapshots to professional portraits to after-disaster documentation. Occasionally, there is a photo, or in this case a collection, that leaves the viewer curious for more. Among the quiet landscape photographs in the Thomas M. Darrah collection, there are a few shots of a curious group of fellows headed out on the Fourth of July. Their wagon is festooned with American flags, and a guitar sits propped up in the front. This is the Gambrinus Club’s annual trip out Wheeling Creek to the fishing grounds at Downey’s Bend.
WHEELING, WV
abc23.com

Local Contestant Ends Jeopardy! Streak

Sparks flew on Friday’s episode of Jeoaprdy! as a Blair County Native ended one of the longest streaks in the show’s history by the narrowest of margins. Danielle Maurer is a 2008 Graduate of Central High School in Martinsburg. She had applied to be on Jeopardy! for over 15 years, finally getting the call in January. She upset Mattea Roach, who is the Top 5 All-Time for longest Jeopardy! Win Streak at 23 games, and most money won.
WTAJ

New Pizza Shop opens in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)— A new pizza shop in Altoona is a freezer free establishment offering customers the freshest ingredients. Pizza Pie opened its doors on Pleasant Valley Boulevard this week. The shop offers typical pizza shop staples such as calzones, strombolis and specialty pies. Owner Amy Pipetti and her partner have been in the restaurant […]
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: What are tree lichens?

This week's question for our "Ask Kelly" segment is about tree lichens. "What is the light green fungus or mold growing on so many trees. It's everywhere in Cook Township. Is it harmful to trees," Patty Grace from Stahlstown, Westmoreland County, asked. Watch the full report in the video player...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Sheetz: How Did a Chain of Gas Stations Become Cool?

Of all Sheetz’s foods, the new boss’ favorite is a “shmuffin” — an English muffin stuffed with his choices of meat, egg, cheese and spread. “I love that you can order breakfast all day long,” says Travis Sheetz, 52, president and CEO since January of his family’s surging chain of convenience stores, noting he was always frustrated missing limited breakfast hours at other restaurants by a few minutes as a kid.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy