Brendon McCullum could be England’s new Test coach by the end of the week, with the former New Zealand captain on the verge of being appointed.McCullum was reported to be the leading candidate after a round of interviews led by the England and Wales Cricket Board’s director of cricket Rob Key at the start of the week, leapfrogging previous favourite Gary Kirsten, and the PA news agency understands the process is moving towards a swift conclusion.Moves were already under way on Wednesday to have Key’s preferred nominee ratified by the ECB board, whose approval is likely to be swift, leaving...

