Click here to read the full article. The United States will host the men’s rugby World Cup in 2031 and the women’s edition in 2033, according to a decision announced this morning by World Rugby, the sport’s governing body. It’s the first time the men’s tournament will be held in the Western Hemisphere and brings with it the promise of vaulting rugby into the popular consciousness of the massive American market. “I think it means everything,” U.S. Rugby executive chair Jim Brown said of winning the bid. “It’s the third-largest global sporting event in the world, and it’s ready to come...

SOCCER ・ 16 MINUTES AGO