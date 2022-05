The Roosevelt Elk, named for Theodore Roosevelt, is the largest of the four remaining North American elk subspecies. They live in and around US 97 in Oregon, the Pacific Crest Trail in Washington state and the Redwood National Forest of Northern California. They also range all the way into southern British Columbia. Males average 875 pounds, but bulls weighing nearly 1300 pounds have been found in Alaska. Females average 700 pounds. They have the largest antlers of all elk species, reaching lengths of up to four feet with a distinctive three-point tip, or crown and the end.

