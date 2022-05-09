ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

See how many historic sites in Mississippi are at risk of flooding

By Stacker
impact601.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated how many historic sites are at risk of flooding...

impact601.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WJTV 12

Mississippi city struggles to find workers

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — The City of Greenwood is in the midst of an “unprecedented” labor shortage, Mayor Carolyn McAdams said. “We can’t get people to stay working,” she said. “We’ll hire somebody, and they’ll work for a few days and just walk off the job.” The last year has been especially difficult. She said the public […]
GREENWOOD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Magnolia State Live

Human remains found in burned truck in remote area of state. Mississippi investigators searching for clues.

Mississippi officials are searching for answers after human remains were found in a burned truck in a remote area of the state. The Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the discovery in an area called Sharp’s Bottom, located in an isolated corner of Tishomingo County in north Mississippi.
TISHOMINGO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi waterparks to visit for Summer 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Summers in Mississippi can be uncomfortable with the sweltering summer temperatures. With temperatures already reaching the high 80s in the Spring, Mississippi residents or travelers are probably already seeking ways to cool down from the heat. The Magnolia State offers plenty of waterparks where you can cool off. Geyser Falls Water […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Most popular boy names in the 70s in Mississippi

Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in Mississippi using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. So why were so many parents […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Sites#Stacker Com
WLBT

Consider This: Jackson Is Not Safe

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, a family event at the Mississippi Fairgrounds was upended when three young men began shooting at the crowd enjoying the festivities. Because of the quick response from local law enforcement, they likely saved the lives of many of the people attending the Mudbug Festival.
JACKSON, MS
wdhn.com

Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll drop to around 70 degrees tonight, but the increasing cloud cover and dew points will keep us from dropping any further. Friday could start off with a little rain from the remnants of the storm system that will be crossing the Mississippi River tonight. Temperatures will likely climb to the low and middle 80s just before a new group of showers and storms develop just west of our area. There is some uncertainty with this forecast, specifically concerning the structure of the storms. Some models depict them as being supercellular storms while others depict a line of storms going through the whole Tri-State. If the storms are supercellular, the tornado and hail threat goes up a little. If the storms develop into a line, there is still a threat for tornadoes, but they will likely be brief and weak. Make sure to watch Wake Up Wiregrass and WDHN Daytime tomorrow morning for the latest details from Andrew Clarke.
DOTHAN, AL
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Tenant: Thousands of bees found in Mississippi apartment

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A woman says she has left a Mississippi apartment where thousands of bees were found living in the walls and ceiling. Alexa Lee told The Oxford Eagle that she moved to Oxford from Georgia in February to be near her mother. Weeks after moving in, Lee noticed bees hovering outside the apartment she rented at The Links at Oxford. Se said she is allergic to insect bites and stings.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
DeSoto Times Today

DeSoto County’s first African-American sheriff was a former slave

Retired Mississippi Highway Patrol Lt. Colonel Thomas Tuggle’s recent announcement that he is running for DeSoto County sheriff would make him only the second African-American to hold that office if elected. The county’s first African-American sheriff was elected during Reconstruction following the end of the Civil War and had...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Job Corps launches recruitment drive in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program has launched a recruitment drive in Mississippi, offering immediate openings and free career training for low-income students ages 16–24 in the nation’s leading industries. There are three Job Corps campuses in Mississippi: Finch-Henry (in Batesville), Gulfport and Mississippi (in Crystal Springs). They offer career skills training in high-growth industry […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy