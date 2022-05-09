ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Eubank Jr's team will open talks with Gennady Golovkin THIS WEEK over a world title fight this summer after Canelo Alvarez's loss to Dmitry Bivol delayed the Mexican's hopes of a trilogy against his old rival

Chris Eubank Jr's team will look to set up an epic world title fight against Gennady Golovkin this week after the middleweight champion's plans for a trilogy with Canelo Alvarez went up in smoke.

The Mexican's comprehensive points defeat to Dmitry Bivol means a third fight against old foe Golovkin is on ice for now - with Canelo expected to activate his rematch clause and seek revenge over the Russian.

Eubank Jr immediately talked himself up as a replacement as he seeks a shot at a championship belt, telling the Kazakhstani he was 'ready to tango', and Sportsmail understands his promotional team will now open talks with Golovkin to see if a deal can be reached for a huge fight this summer.

Chris Eubank Jr's team will open talks with Gennady Golovkin's team over a fight this week
Canelo Alvarez's loss to Dmitry Bivol has scuppered hopes for his trilogy against Golovkin 

His promoter Kalle Sauerland - who heads up Wasserman Boxing - says Golovkin is Eubank Jr's 'No 1 target' as they prepare to kick off discussions.

'Absolutely,' he told Sportsmail when asked if they would reach out to Golovkin's team. 'We will be in talks with them this week to see if it's going to be an option.'

Sauerland admitted they would have to wait until Canelo officially announces he will be taking on Bivol for a second time after being outclassed in Las Vegas on Saturday night - with all three judges scoring the contest 115-113 in Bivol's favour.

There is a chance Canelo could snub a rematch and look to set up the money-spinning fight with Golovkin anyway, but the pound-for-pound star has already declared he was intent on activating his rematch clause, stressing: 'This doesn't end like this.'

Eubank Jr flattened Liam Williams in February to move him closer to a world title shot 
The British fighter immediately called out Golovkin after Canelo was beaten by Bivol 
'There's one thing that Canelo says in the ring that he's going to have the rematch with Bivol, but it's another thing exercising it in writing,' Sauerland added. 'We're just going to have to wait and see what happens there.

'We know the Golovkin people well. We've always said he's the No 1 on the list of course. He's the standing champion at middleweight and that's the one that Eubank wants. We'll have to just wait and see about the situation between Canelo and Bivol.'

Eubank is seeking a new opponent after he outclassed bitter rival Liam Williams in Cardiff at the start of the year.

Golovkin KO'd Ryota Murata last month to add the WBA title to his WBO and IBF collection 
Eubank's team will wait for Canelo to make his next move as he weighs up his options - though the Mexican is widely expected to activate his rematch clause against Bivol

He has long sought a clash against Golovkin, and was also keen to face Ryota Murata before the Kazakh took him on instead and stopped him in nine rounds - adding the WBA world title to his collection of WBO and IBF belts.

And he couldn't resist the opportunity to call out Golovkin after Canelo's shock defeat, urging him to face him this summer as he seeks to take all three belts off of his hands.

'Well @GGGBoxing, looks like your going to need a new dance partner now that Canelo has been dethroned. I'm ready to tango baby let's get it on this summer.'

Eubank had also been in talks to face British rival Kell Brook before the Sheffield man hung up his gloves, and Liam Smith has also been an option.

Eubank Jr has waited patiently for a world title shot and is closing in on a big showdown 

Speaking in February, he said he hoped to face Golovkin at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton and vowed to only focus on the biggest fights possible.

'It's a dream of mine to actually go and fight at the Amex, that's something that I really want to do is to have a big fight at the Amex Stadium and we are going to try and get that done,' he told ESPN.

'Golovkin at the Amex would be the dream scenario. I follow Brighton and it's good to see your home town club doing well. Everyone wants to see me fight Golovkin, that is huge fight and his team have shown interest, so after this fight we will be trying to get that fight on. But if I can't get that fight there are other world titles.

'World titles or big names, that's what I'm doing from now on. Definitely it's getting close, I've worked hard, I've served my time and I'm back down at my natural weight - middleweight - and I can beat these guys. Put them in front of me so I can take these belts.'

Community Policy