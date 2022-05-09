ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo jets off to Portugal to visit pals after Man Utd’s humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brighton

By Dylan Terry
 2 days ago

CRISTIANO RONALDO has jetted off to Portugal following Manchester United's humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brighton.

The Red Devils were embarrassed at the Amex on the weekend as the loss confirmed this season as the club's worst ever points tally in a Premier League campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoWbk_0fXkSevd00
Ronaldo and Co were thumped by Brighton on Saturday evening Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XoXL_0fXkSevd00
Ronaldo has subsequently jetted off to Portugal following the defeat to Brighton Credit: Twitter @cristiano

After the match, Manchester Evening News reported that Ronaldo waited around for the Man Utd team coaches to depart as he prepared to leave in his own car.

And he has now taken the time in between Man Utd's fixtures to fly to Portugal for a catch-up with some friends.

He posted a picture on social media and added the caption: "Always good to be with my Bro’s 🙏🏽."

Ralf Rangnick's men only have one game left of this season - a trip to Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League campaign on May 22.

They were originally due to take on Chelsea in their penultimate fixture, but that got brought forward after Thomas Tuchel's side reached the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's future at Man Utd has been the subject of much speculation despite his 24 goals in 38 games this season.

It is believed he wants to see out the final year of his Old Trafford contract even though the Red Devils have failed to nab a place in next year’s Champions League.

It was feared without a place in Europe’s biggest competition, Ronaldo would agitate for a move.

But ahead of the arrival of new boss Erik ten Hag, a United insider revealed: “Ronaldo told the players he’s not going anywhere unless the club say they don’t want him.

"No one is more disappointed than him about how the season has panned out.

“But he doesn’t want to leave on a low and wants to help get the club back into the Champions League and try and win a trophy next year.

“However, he has told them if the new boss wants to go in a different direction, then he will have no hard feelings and has no regrets about coming back to Old Trafford.”

Comments / 0



