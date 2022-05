It's a small Michigan town known for its cheese...so much so, that even the Kraft Company had their own plant here!. According to cityofpinconning.org, Pinconning's roots go back to 1872 when George VanEtten and Henry Kaiser were impressed by the plethora of different types of trees: birch, cedar, elm, fir, maple, oak, spruce, and white pine. With a river close-by, they made the decision to turn the area into a lumber settlement.. With all the forests came a plentiful amount of food: berries, fish, game, nuts.....and potatoes. In fact, the area was so rich in potatoes, that is what the village became known as: “O-pin-nin-con-ing”, the Chippewa word for “a place of potatoes”.

