‘I retired from playing baseball in 2001 and still get paid $1.2m every year’

BOBBY BONILLA's retirement plan so epic that he's got his own special day marked on the calendar.

The former MLB star is handed a huge check by the New York Mets every summer despite having not played for them this century.

Bobby Bonilla is paid $1.19million every year by the New York Mets Credit: Getty

He was a six-time All-Star and won the World Series once during his 15-year MLB career Credit: Getty

Bonilla, 59, spent 15 years in the MLB with eight different teams and was a six-time All-Star.

He had two spells with the New York Mets from 1992-1995 and again in 1999.

The 59-year-old retired in 2001 having won the World Series in 1997 and three Silver Slugger Awards.

But the retirement deal he's managed to snag has become the biggest part of Bonilla's legacy.

On July 1 every year from 2011 to 2035, the Mets will have to pay him $1.19million.

Bonilla was released by the Mets in January 2000 and the franchise desperately needed money to pursue free agents immediately.

The final year of his $5.9m deal was brought out by the MLB side but, instead of accepting the payment, Bonilla and his agent Dennis Gilbert decided to defer.

They agreed to defer for more than a decade in exchange for a gauranteed interest rate of 8 per cent.

By 2011 that $5.9million had swelled into $29.8million, and spread across 25 years that's equivalent to an annual payment of $1,193,248.20.

Bonilla will bank that amount every July 1, and the date has become known as 'Bobby Bonilla Day'.

He rarely speaks about the deal, but in an interview with Yahoo in 2019, Bonilla said: “No one really knew about it until it came news.

“It was pretty funny that all of a sudden now it became this thing. Every time I look at Dennis (Gilbert), I say: ‘Thank you.’”

Gilbert added: "We got a guaranteed 8% interest rate and made it work and gave him income all the way through age 65.”