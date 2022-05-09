ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mum shares brilliant idea to keep son’s ‘carpet’ as good as new with NO effort

By Sarah Bull
 2 days ago
A MUM has been praised for a clever hack to keep her son's bedroom carpet looking good as new - with no effort.

Rosanna Butler took to the Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group on Facebook to share her home decor tip, revealing that they'd opted for artificial grass in place of traditional carpet.

"4 years after we carpeted all our bedrooms, this is my sons 'carpet' which is actually artificial grass that looks good as new," she wrote alongside a picture of the room.

"Soft underfoot, easy to hoover and wipe up.

"He wants it to be football themed next."

The post was quickly liked by thousands of people on the group, and Rosanna later returned to the post to answer some more questions about the grass carpet.

"I think, like with carpets, how it feels will depend on how much you can spend," she wrote.

"We went for a thick pile so that it didn't feel rough/itchy/hard it's honestly really soft.

"We put underlay down too, so it wasn't cheaper (or more expensive) than carpet it's just lasted so much better."

She also revealed that they'd gone to a "large carpet store" that "also stocked fake turf for gardens".

"We bought all our carpets at the same time, and when I asked if they would fit this inside they pulled a weird face," she continued.

"Checked with the fitter who said 'no problem' and then it was treated like any other carpet."

"Genius idea!" another impressed parent commented on the post.

"My boys have Astro Turf in their football themed bedroom," someone else added.

