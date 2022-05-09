ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'My hometown was turned into HELL': Ukrainian woman, 29, who escaped Chernihiv to live with her future in-laws in Scotland tells how she feared for her life as a vacuum bomb destroyed a school near her home

By Chay Quinn For MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A Ukrainian refugee who fled her hometown and is now living with her boyfriend's family in Scotland has spoke about how vacuum bombing had turned her hometown into 'hell'.

Natasha Matiusha, 29, from Chernihiv heard a deadly vacuum bomb kill 20 people and destroy a school 800 metres from her home as she feared for her life on the bathroom floor of her house.

Natasha is now safe and living in Bonnybridge, Falkirk, with her future in-laws, Helen and Donald MacKinven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vlI2l_0fXkObqw00
Natasha Matiusha, 29, from Chernihiv heard a deadly vacuum bomb kill 20 people and destroy a school 800 metres from her home

Her boyfriend, Lewis Pantony, 26, who hopes to marry Natasha later this year, helped her escape to Warsaw, Poland, where she stayed for two weeks before travelling to Scotland on March 28.

Natasha left her brother, Alexey, 44, fighting in Ukraine, and also had to leave her cat, Solomon, who escaped when he was spooked by bombing.

She described being in Scotland as feeling like a holiday, and is hopeful she can one day return to Ukraine.

Natasha said: 'It's extremely painful to see what people are going through and all a bit surreal.

'They have destroyed my home, they've shelled the cemetery and destroyed my parent's graves, destroyed my old school and my childhood memories.

'What is wrong with these people? What they are doing to the people of Ukraine is genocide.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfmxq_0fXkObqw00
Natasha left her brother, Alexey, 44, fighting in Ukraine, and also had to leave her cat, Solomon, who escaped when he was spooked by bombing

She returned to Ukraine in September last year after working in China, where she met her partner and had hoped to visit Scotland under different circumstances.

Natasha said her brother was sceptical about the chances of war breaking out, and it came as a surprise when she got a call from a friend who works as a police officer.

She said: 'I hadn't slept well that night, had terrible dreams about being trapped and I became aware of my phone ringing.

'I couldn't think who was calling me.

'When I answered she said to me to 'don't ask any questions but this is really bad. Go to your cellar for shelter'.

'I opened the window and heard the explosions.

'I also saw neighbours packing up their cars to escape.

'That's when I ran to wake my brother and told him we had to shelter.

'We didn't have a cellar so we went into the bathroom.

'We took my cat and our emergency bags that everyone had been encouraged to have since the invasion in 2014.'

Over the coming days there were constant air raids and the population were put under curfew, only able to light their homes with one candle when darkness fell.

A river runs through the city and as the bombing continued, coming from both Russia and Belarus, the bridges were destroyed making it difficult to move about.

After talking with friends including the contractor who was helping to renovate their house, Natasha finally convinced Alexey they needed to flee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aISc0_0fXkObqw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dN5F6_0fXkObqw00
Natasha is now safe and living in Bonnybridge, Falkirk, with her future in-laws, Helen and Donald MacKinven

However, her cat Solomon, escaped when he was frightened by bombing and had to be left behind - although he has been well looked after by neighbours.

She described the terror of the vacuum bomb and said: 'It was a different sound than I'd heard before and I was convinced that I was going to die.

'They had been seeking shelter as one wing of the school was being used to provide humanitarian aid.

'But that has gone now, as has much of where I grew up.'

Natasha said: 'Although I didn't want to leave my friends, family and my country, I knew that it was too dangerous to stay.

'Hell was happening there.

'We were in a convoy of about ten vehicles going down remote roads and constantly going through checkpoints.

'I used to be shaking holding up my documents before they would wave us through.

'I saw a small sign at the side of the road that said mines and when I said to the guy at the checkpoint he nodded and said 'keep on the road'.

'Normally the journey would take three hours but it took us 14.'

Only women and children were allowed to board the train and Natasha had to leave Alexey.

She said: 'I had to say goodbye to my brother and I didn't know if I would see him again.'

He wanted to go back and help with the humanitarian effort, as did her friend Anastasia, 20, who had travelled with them in the convoy.

Sadly, Natasha has since heard that she was killed.

Eventually after travelling by train and bus, Natasha arrived in Warsaw, Poland, where Lewis had managed to book her a hotel room.

She stayed there for two weeks, but had to move every couple of days to another hotel.

On March 28 she heard that her visa had been granted and she arrived at Edinburgh airport two days later.

She says the last few weeks have been 'bizarre' with so much changing.

Natasha said: 'One minute I was in Ukraine, then Poland and now Scotland.

'It's a strange mix of emotions. I'm getting used to new realities but it still feels a bit like I'm on vacation.

'I wanted to come to Scotland but didn't plan on it being this way - and I do want to go back.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#In Laws#Explosions#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Cats
Country
China
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Russian troops kill themselves to avoid facing the horrors of Putin's war: Captured soldier says young fighters 'cannot cope mentally' and are shooting themselves

Russian troops are deliberately wounding and even killing themselves to avoid facing the brutal horrors of Putin's barbaric war in Ukraine. Captured soldier Andrey Ushakov, 20, said he knew of two soldiers who shot and killed themselves on the frontline. Others on the battlefield are choosing to shoot themselves in...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy