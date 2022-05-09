ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev claims Nate Diaz turned down TEN offers to fight him after UFC star slams Swede and Conor McGregor

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMzRI_0fXkOJ9y00

KHAMZAT CHIMAEV has accused UFC superstar Nate Diaz of turning down a fight with him "ten times" in an X-rated Twitter rant.

The UFC tried to pit the undefeated Russian against Diaz last year but the fan favourite scoffed at the notion of fighting the surging welterweight contender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGArC_0fXkOJ9y00
The UFC offered Nate Diaz a showdown with Khamzat Chimaev last year Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063iMd_0fXkOJ9y00
But fan favourite Diaz turned down the welterweight showdown Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjWPP_0fXkOJ9y00
And the undefeated Chimaev reminded him of that in an x-rated tweet Credit: TWITTER

And Chimaev reminded Diaz of that on Monday morning after seeing his tweeting mocking himself and UFC poster boy Conor McGregor.

He tweeted: "B**** you're not ashamed to open your mouth at all you refused a fight 10 times @NateDiaz209."

Diaz drew the ire of the Chechen clubber by tweeting: "Kamzits and Conor are on the injured p***y list so I don’t know why they’re talkin' s**t when they broken."

UFC fans were in a tizzy last week when footage from inside the matchmakers' room appeared to show a summer showdown between Chimaev and Diaz was in the works.

But UFC president Dana White insists a mouthwatering showdown between the pair is nowhere near close to coming to fruition.

He said: "Yeah, some of those [fighter name cards] are just placeholders.

"So when we go in there, we’ll have placeholders in place.

"None of that stuff are done deals. Some of those are just placeholders.

"Some of them are done, and some of them aren’t.”

But when asked if he's still interested in booking the fight, White admitted: “Yeah.”

When pressed on the status of the fight, he replied: “I don’t know.”

Ultimate Fighter season five winner Diaz, 37, hasn't set foot inside the octagon since his unanimous decision defeat to Leon Edwards last June.

But the Stockton slugger is eyeing a summer return to the cage.

Prior to his rant at Chimaev and McGregor, Diaz tweeted: "July 30th 170lbs."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Nate Diaz
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
ohmymag.co.uk

Mike Tyson: Boxer punches passenger on a plane, this is what made him snap

Mike Tyson strikes again! The former heavyweight boxer has stirred up the internet once again with his recent actions. He assaulted and punched a man on Wednesday, April 20, while on a flight to Florida, according to TMZ. The evidence of the incident was recorded on a video by another passenger who is also friends with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Close-up photos of Colby Covington after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault appear in motion filed by defense

Photos showing the damage on Colby Covington’s face and his Rolex watch have surfaced in the wake of an alleged attack by UFC rival Jorge Masvidal. On Monday, Masvidal’s legal counsel, Cohen & McMullen, P.A., filed two motions, both obtained by MMA Junkie, in the ongoing criminal case as they look to inspect both Covington’s health and the damage on a Rolex they suspect could be inauthenic.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

TikTok sensation Hasbulla announces he's travelling to Australia - as the aspiring UFC star with dwarfism prepares for exclusive speaking event

TikTok sensation Hasbulla Magomedov is heading Down Under. The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is famous for his child-like appearance, announced on Tuesday he's coming to Australia for a live event. Hasbulla is the latest international celebrity to collaborate with The Hour Group, an Australian company that runs motivational speaking...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Russian#Natediaz209#Chechen
MMA Fighting

Charles Oliveira delivers message to UFC lightweight division: ‘I’m a man who’s enlightened’

Uncrowned king Charles Oliveira sent a message to UFC lightweights who may have underestimated him again before UFC 274. “This is a message to the division: I know where I came from, I know where I am, and I know where I’m going,” Oliveira told reporters via translator after his stunning first-round submission of Justin Gaethje this past Saturday. “I’m a man who’s enlightened and who’s also very focused.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reveals Joe Rogan told him not to rebook a fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush following UFC 274

UFC president Dana White has said Joe Rogan told him not to rebook Islam Makhachev vs Beneil Dariush following UFC 274. In the wake of last Saturday’s pay-per-view, Dana White has a lot to figure out when it comes to the lightweight division. Charles Oliveira is no longer the champion, Michael Chandler is coming off the back of a big win and there are many, many other contenders just waiting to discover what their fate is going to be in the division.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Tony Ferguson Breaks Silence After Brutal KO Loss To Michael Chandler At UFC 274: ‘We Were Just Getting Started’

Tony Ferguson has finally broken his silence after suffering a nasty second-round knockout loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274. Ferguson was knocked out by Chandler on the main card of the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) in the second round. Chandler landed a beautiful front-kick to the face that landed perfectly, shutting Ferguson’s lights out early in the second round. It was the first time in his career that Ferguson was knocked unconscious.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier: 'It absolutely kills me' to see what Cain Velasquez is going through

PHOENIX – Through the good and bad, Cain Velasquez stuck by Daniel Cormier’s side throughout his career. The least Cormier can do is the same. When Velasquez was the UFC heavyweight champion in late 2010, Cormier had just started his professional mixed martial arts career. They were good friends and training partners at American Kickboxing Academy and because of this, Cormier moved down to light heavyweight where he won the UFC title. Later, Cormier became a champ-champ when he captured the UFC heavyweight title. Through all of the ups and downs, Velasquez stayed by DC’s side.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Video | Fan attempts to scale the cage at UFC 274, gets thrown to the ground by security

A fight fan tried to get into the Octagon at UFC 274 but it did not end well for her. After Charles Oliveira submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 274, and the highlight was playing on the jumbotron, a fan jumped out of her first-row seat to run towards the Octagon. At first, it looked like she planned it perfectly as she was right behind people making their way to the Octagon, but once a security guard saw her make the leap she was thrown to the ground.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Female Fan Rushes Octagon At UFC 274, Instantly Regrets It

An overzealous female fan stormed the Octagon during Saturday’s UFC 274 pay-per-view and instantly regretted it. After missing weight and then losing to Piera Rodriguez at last month’s UFC 273, strawweight Kay Hansen was granted her walking papers from the premier MMA organization. Some fans may have thought,...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Bivol: If Rematch With Canelo Is Gonna Happen, Have To Make Sure I Get What I Deserve

LAS VEGAS – Dmitry Bivol was willing to do whatever was necessary to get the fight he wanted for more than three years. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion realized that getting in the ring with Canelo Alvarez would afford him the opportunity and the exposure to prove to the world that he is an elite-level boxer. Bivol would’ve even dropped down to the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds if it meant Alvarez would’ve given him that chance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor responds after Charles Oliveira insinuates he could finish him and Nate Diaz in the same night

Conor McGregor is responding after Charles Oliveira insinuated he could finish both him and Nate Diaz in the same night. It was at UFC 274 this past Saturday night that we saw Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) take a huge leap forward in his UFC run after defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) in the main event. It should be noted that Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight world title after missing weight ahead of his fight with Gaethje, leaving the lightweight title vacant.
UFC
FanSided

Watch a woman scale barriers, charge the Octagon at UFC 274

A fan tried to climb into the Octagon at UFC 274 on Saturday, May 7. It did not go well for them. If there is one thing that you could possibly do at a professional sporting event that will not turn out well for you, it is running on the field of play. Whether that is a football field or a basketball court. If a fan were to run onto it, they are more likely than not to get tackled by security and subsequently arrested.
PHOENIX, AZ
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
425K+
Followers
23K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy