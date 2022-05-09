ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Good sport! David Beckham proves he has not lost his touch as he enjoys a game of keepie uppies with F1 star Charles Leclerc ahead of the Miami Grand Prix

By Millie Payne, Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

He is renowned for his range of passing and crossing ability.

And while David Beckham may have hung up his football boots, he has not lost his touch, as he exhibited on Sunday ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

The retired professional footballer, dressed in a cream suit jacket, dark shirt and trousers, threw himself into a game of keepie uppies with F1 star Charles Leclerc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JAZlg_0fXkO37b00
Here he goes! David Beckham proved he has not lost his touch as he enjoyed a game of keepie uppies with F1 star Charles Leclerc ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday

The 47-year-old, who make his career debut for Manchester United at the tender age of 17, put years worth of experience to the test as he controlled the ball and even displayed a cheeky backheel for the cameras.

Sunday's race runner-up Charles, 24, also presented some neat passes as the pair kept the ball going over a bench in a steady rhythm.

Onlookers and a string of cameramen were bound to be impressed as the Inter Miami CF president showed off his skillset after retiring almost a decade ago.

After wrapping up their game, the pair shook hands, embraced and stopped for a chat before Charles hit the racetrack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkuEX_0fXkO37b00
Good sport: The retired professional footballer, dressed in a cream suit jacket, dark shirt and trousers, threw himself into a game of keepie uppies with F1 star Charles Leclerc (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lwkRc_0fXkO37b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1svRIg_0fXkO37b00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXkIm_0fXkO37b00
Skills: Sunday's race runner-up Charles, 24, also presented some neat passes as the pair kept the ball going over a bench in a steady rhythm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yvrN_0fXkO37b00
Fun: After wrapping up their game, the pair shook hands, embraced and stopped for a chat before Charles hit the racetrack

Elsewhere, David was reunited with Geri Horner and her husband Christian at the F1 Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome on Sunday.

The former footballer, who looked ever-dapper in a brilliant white suit, appeared to be in deep conversation with his wife Victoria's former Spice Girls bandmate, 49.

Her partner, 48, who is the Red Bull Racing principal, stood with his hand on his hip as he beamed towards the InterMiami FC president during the chat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIHqs_0fXkO37b00
Say cheese: (L-R) Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing, David , Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner and Geri Horner at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami on Sunday 

Also in attendance was sisters Venus and Serena Williams, DJ Khaled, couple Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny and Michael Jordan.

Posh Spice wasn't at the scene, however, since she stayed in London to dress Mel B from head-to-toe to receive her royal honours.

Scary Spice, 46, was part of the first major investiture at Buckingham Palace since the start of the pandemic on Wednesday and she took to Instagram on Friday to thank Victoria for their 25 years of friendship.

Sharing a picture of the pair cuddling-up together in front of a celebratory cake after the event, Spice Girl Mel wrote: 'My Spice sister Vic, I can't thank you enough for your enormous generosity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhJpN_0fXkO37b00
#Banter: There was no shortage of conversation as Beckham caught up with Spice Girl Geri
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlYq1_0fXkO37b00
Gang: The former footballer) was reunited with Geri and her husband Christian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qZKu_0fXkO37b00
Old pals: He appeared to be in deep conversation with his wife Victoria's former Spice Girls bandmate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBqzR_0fXkO37b00
Talking: Her partner, who is the Red Bull Racing principal, stood with his hand on his hip as he beamed towards the InterMiami FC president during the chat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YAH37_0fXkO37b00
Stylish: Geri looked chic in a white midi dress while elevating her height with a pair of tan platform heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcylW_0fXkO37b00
Friends: Christian (left) and David (right) were flanked by a large group as they strolled through the Autodrome

'Not only did you dress me and my mum but you surprised me by actually being there to fit us…….it was just soooooooo special thanks to YOU and your fabulousness.

'Honestly what a perfect ending to a magical day, you booked a lovely dinner together with both our families, wowza 25 years of friendship and we still like each other haha I love you lots.'

Melanie was named in the New Year Honours for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

On her special day at the Queen's London residence, where she was appointed an MBE by Prince William, the singer looked stunning in a red dress - designed by Victoria - and an accompanying headpiece and white heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048YeQ_0fXkO37b00
Family: Also in attendance was sisters Venus (left) and Serena (right) Williams who adorably held hands
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7QmR_0fXkO37b00
Fashion forward: Venus flashed her legs in a blue minidress featuring white floral prints
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jY8Ev_0fXkO37b00
Out of this world: Serena commanded attention in an unmissable red minidress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFa0o_0fXkO37b00
Emerging: DJ Khaled displayed his curves in a blue tracksuit which he wore above a white top
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dtrN_0fXkO37b00
Stylish: Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union looked great together at the racing event 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HCpL0_0fXkO37b00
Chic: Gabrielle wore a white dress while Dwayne opted for a patterned shirt 

Mel, who was also wearing jewellery by Robinson Pelham, could not keep the smile from her face as she proudly received the reputable accolade from the Duke Of Cambridge, after doing her best curtesy.

The Woman's Aid patron dedicated her MBE to other people who suffered in abusive relationships.

Speaking to The Sun about learning she had received the honour, she said: 'I thought about all the women I've met over the past few years who have been through terrible situations, women who have died, women who are still suffering.

'This, for me, was all about them. It still is.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTjuL_0fXkO37b00
Chats: Lapo Elkann and Pharrell were spotted together 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9pYq_0fXkO37b00
Stylish: Sergio wore a pink suit for the day out
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NkmQR_0fXkO37b00
Fashion: Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing walks in the Paddock with Bad Bunny prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUHIm_0fXkO37b00
Singer: Pharrell Williams looks on in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami

She continued: 'Receiving that letter telling me about the MBE... it was the first time I thought that I'd done something.

'Not as a Spice Girl, but as Melanie Brown - this working-class, mixed-race kid from Leeds who has always done her own thing, regardless.

'That made me feel incredibly proud of myself, of all women who've been through similar experiences and of all the people who have helped me along this path.'

Melanie split from her film producer ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2017 after a decade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nQdv_0fXkO37b00
Star: Basketball legend Michael Jordan walks in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fci3K_0fXkO37b00
Mega: He wore dark shades and a white linen shirt  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8Lhv_0fXkO37b00
Here he is: Michael Bay wore a white top and jeans as he stood by the track 

She claimed in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest that she had suffered abuse - allegations Belafonte has repeatedly denied.

Mel's father Martin died from cancer following an eight-year illness in 2017.

The singer said that after telling her mother the news of her MBE, she had driven to his graveside to share the news with him.

Pop star Mel said that, apart from the women who have suffered, she wanted to dedicate her award to her father.

She said he 'started the journey I will be on for the rest of my life', working as much as possible to raise awareness for domestic abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMCRZ_0fXkO37b00
Hug: Posh Spice (left) wasn't at the scene, however, since she stayed in London to dress Mel B (right) from head-to-toe to receive her royal honours 

Related
Vogue Magazine

Formula 1, But Make It Fashion: Lewis Hamilton on the Miami Grand Prix (and More)

The stars shone brightly in Miami for the city’s inaugural Formula 1 Grand Prix race yesterday—Barack Obama, Michael Jordan, Venus and Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Bad Bunny, Pharrell, Hailee Steinfeld, and Tom Brady, to name just a few—but for die-hard F1 fans (okay, and maybe a few late converts via Netflix’s hit Drive to Survive series), the real action was above the Mercedes AMG Petronas garage. Seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and his teammate George Russell, along with the team’s legendary principal, Toto Wolff, visited the Ritz-Carlton’s Silver Arrows Lounge after qualifying and before the race itself to discuss team strategy and offer their thoughts on everything from the track layout and conditions (“rubbish” was Russell’s frank opinion of the latter) to the recent difficulties the team has had with their car. (In short: After years of dominating Formula 1, Mercedes Petronas has been plagued this season by a new car with a range of technical issues, and Hamilton in particular has found himself in an odd position: Fighting for middle–of-the-pack points instead of podium finishes.)
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Christian Horner admits Ferrari tensions will ‘inevitably’ boil over

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says his team’s tension with rivals Ferrari will “inevitably” boil over this season.Horner’s team are the defending champions after Max Verstappen won the world title in 2021. But he is not yet top of the driver standing’s with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leading the way after five races this season. The pair have had thrilling battles on track but it has not transformed into the fractured relationship Verstappen had with his rival in the last campaign, Lewis Hamilton.The Dutchman and Hamilton crashed on multiple occasions, including at Silverstone and Monza, and Horner says the rivalry...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton makes Mercedes admission after more disappointment at Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton fell silent on the radio following the Miami Grand Prix before admitting Mercedes are no closer to propelling him back to the front.Hamilton started sixth and finished in the same position after he fell behind team-mate George Russell in the closing stages of Formula One’s first visit to Florida.Russell was able to take advantage of a late safety car period to stop for fresh rubber and pass his teammate.Hamilton is already 68 points behind championship leader Charles Leclerc of Ferrari and 23 points adrift of Russell, who has beaten him at the last four grands prix.“OK, Lewis,...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geri Horner
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Prince William
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
David Beckham
Person
Stephen Belafonte
The Spun

Look: Top Ronda Rousey Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a big night in the fighting world, with a premier boxing match and a slate of UFC events taking place. Ronda Rousey is no stranger to a big fight night. The former UFC standout turned wrestling star has been a part of several notable fight nights over the course of her career. She's been a part of some cool things outside of the fighting ring, too.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

George Russell disagrees with Toto Wolff’s assessment of Mercedes’ ‘diva’ car

George Russell has called the Mercedes car a “killer” to drive and says Toto Wolff’s assessment of the car being a “diva” is an understatement.Wolff has described the Mercedes car as being on an ”edge” as Russell and Lewis Hamilton has struggled to come to grips with it this season.Mercedes are yet to crack Formula One’s new car regulations and have been left behind by Red Bull and Ferrari due to their problems with ‘porpoising’.“Toto is throwing the word ‘diva’ around a lot about the car - but that is an understatement because it is so unpredictable,” Russell said after...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'We will defend you in court and pay your fines': Greg Norman promises Saudi-backed LIV Golf will stand by rebels after PGA Tour refuse to grant permission for stars to compete in first breakaway series event in London

Greg Norman has promised that LIV Golf will pay the fines of any rebel who risks sanction to join his controversial, Saudi-backed breakaway - and even represent them in court. 'We'll defend you, we'll reimburse your fines and we'll represent you if you want to go down the legal route,' said Norman on Wednesday as golf veered towards court battles over the lucrative new venture.
GOLF
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Christian Horner Believes Max Verstappen Is A Better Driver Than Lewis Hamilton – “Nobody Will Reach His Level”

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has admitted that he believes his driver Max Verstappen is a better driver than 7-time world champion Lewis Hamilton after now-teammate George Russell used his car last season to great success. Lewis Hamilton had to miss the Sakhir Grand Prix during 2021 because he caught COVID-19. The then-Williams driver Russell […] The post F1 News: Christian Horner Believes Max Verstappen Is A Better Driver Than Lewis Hamilton – “Nobody Will Reach His Level” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Bindi Irwin reveals her favourite moment ever captured on camera with husband Chandler Powell at Australia Zoo: 'Still puts a smile on my face. I love you'

Bindi Irwin, 23, and Chandler Powell, 25, just celebrated their second wedding anniversary. And the couple are clearly still in honeymoon mode. Bindi shared her favourite moment ever captured on camera with her husband on Tuesday. The photos show the couple with their arms wrapped around each other as they...
CELEBRITIES
Top Speed

F1: Max Verstappen Storms to Victory in a Hot and Humid Inaugural Miami Grand Prix

The reigning F1 World Champion, Max Verstappen, raced superbly to take the win at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix. The Dutchman took the lead away from the Reds of Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz in the early stages of the race. It was only the safety car phase, 16 laps before the finish that could have altered Verstappen’s dominance on the quick Miami track, but Max kept his cool and got the job done.
MIAMI, FL
The Independent

Toto Wolff offers update on Lewis Hamilton’s jewellery row with FIA

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is confident Lewis Hamilton’s row with the FIA over its jewellery ban will come to a “good resolution”.Hamilton held talks with the FIA’s new president Mohammed ben Sulayem at the Miami Grand Prix this past weekend after the seven-time world champion said he would be prepared to boycott the race over the governing body’s clampdown.It led to Hamilton agreeing to take out his earrings for the race for safety reasons while he was given a two-race exemption for his nose piercing, which cannot be taken out easily.It means Hamilton will need to remove the piercing...
MOTORSPORTS
