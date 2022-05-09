ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp laughs off Pep Guardiola's claim that 'everyone in the country supports Liverpool' as Reds boss says only 50% of Merseyside 'want us to win the league'... and he doesn't get that impression when they play away from home!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp enjoyed Pep Guardiola's claim that 'everyone in the country supports Liverpool'.

The German was asked about his rival's comments ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Despite dropping points to Tottenham on Saturday and slipping three points behind Guardiola's Manchester City over the weekend, Klopp was in jovial mood.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was in jovial mood in his press conference on Monday
Klopp enjoyed Pep Guardiola's claim that 'everyone in the country supports Liverpool'

Guardiola claimed the entire country want the Merseyside giants to win the top-flight title.

In his pre-match press conference on Monday Klopp responded with laughter before saying: 'Here a lot of people want us to win the league but even here it is only 50 per cent.

'As managers, after a game we're obviously massively influenced by games/situations. What I said after Spurs (criticism)... I wouldn't. Just my feeling at the moment.

'I don't know how Pep after getting knocked out of Champions League and of course Liverpool made it to the final, we played Villarreal, they played Real Madrid.

'I have no idea if the whole country is supporting us, I don't know that.

'It is not the feeling I get when we go to other places and play there, it is actually the opposite, but maybe he knows more about that than me.'

Guardiola said following City's 5-0 drubbing of Newcastle: 'Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone.

Liverpool dropped points against Tottenham on Saturday and slipped three points off top

'Because Liverpool have an incredible history in European competitions. Not in Premier Leagues, because they have won one in 30 years.

'But I don't care. People want Liverpool to win more than us. They have more supporters around the world and in England more support Liverpool than us.'

Liverpool travel to Steven Gerrard's Villa on Tuesday night, looking to heap the pressure back onto City with the leaders in action a day later against Wolves at Molineux.

Gerrard, who has been tipped to take over at his beloved Liverpool one day, has made a strong impression on Villa and could further dent the Reds' title chances with victory.

Klopp was relaxed about the title race on Monday, adding: 'I am not sure I said [the title race is still on] because it is obvious. We both have three to play, my concern is how can we win our games. We shouldn't add on points before games are played.

'Why should we stop believing?

'The perfect situation would be nine clear, 30-plus goals but it's not possible, so let's go from here.

'Whatever happens tomorrow night, if we win, it helps. If not, we train for cup final. Ideal world, we win them all. We have to respond. Only chance to win is to win all the games.'

