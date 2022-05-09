ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Todd Boehly to be cleared to complete £4.25bn Chelsea takeover before end of season as owners and directors test begins

By Martin Lipton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

TODD Boehly is set to be cleared to complete his Chelsea takeover before the end of the season.

LA Dodgers co-owner Boehly, backed by a consortium funded by venture capital giant Clearlake, has signed a deal to buy Roman Abramovich’s shares in the Blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mmzpq_0fXkKhI800
Boehly looks set to take over Chelsea before the end of the season Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07H7MR_0fXkKhI800
Abramovich put the club up for sale back in March Credit: Getty

That agreement includes the £2.5bn cost of taking over the club, with the money put into a currently-frozen fund for Ukraine charity relief plus £1.75bn over the next decade on team and stadium projects.

Final approval requires sign-off from both the Premier League and the Government.

But with all parties keen to conclude the process as soon as possible, the likelihood of the deal being ratified before the end of the Prem season is growing.

League financial experts have already begun the “owners and directors test” requirement processes, after Boehly’s group and the other two approved bidders all passed the previous “due diligence” phase.

Prem chief executive Richard Masters confirmed in March that a Chelsea buy-out could pass the owners and directors test within 10 days “provided the information is easily digestible and understandable”.

With Boehly already involved in a major US franchise, it is felt unlikely that the test will discover any impediments to his ownership.

Were there to be a problem, that could open the door again to the group led by former British Airways chief Sir Martin Broughton but NOT the late bid made by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos.

However, there are not expected to be any concerns, with Boehly likely to be given the green light swiftly and the official end of Abramovich’s 19-year reign at Stamford Bridge confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIEfG_0fXkKhI800

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Meanwhile on the pitch, Chelsea continued to stutter at the end of the Premier League campaign as they spurned a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home against Wolves.

They are now just one point above Arsenal and five above Spurs with three games remaining.

Chelsea's final Prem matches are against Leeds, Leicester and Watford.

They also have the FA Cup final to contest this Saturday when they take on Liverpool.

Their season will conclude on May 22.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Ratcliffe
Person
Martin Broughton
Person
Roman Abramovich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#La Dodgers#The Premier League#Prem#British Airways#Ineos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Liverpool at Aston Villa trying to catch Man City

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Liverpool heads to Aston Villa looking to keep alive the Premier League title race with Manchester City. Liverpool lost ground over the weekend because of its 1-1 draw with Tottenham and is three points behind City with an inferior goal difference with three games remaining. Both of the title rivals are in action in midweek, with City at Wolverhampton on Wednesday. If Liverpool loses against the team managed by Anfield great Steven Gerrard, City could move six points clear with two games left by beating Wolves. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must weigh up whether to give any of his players a rest amid a hectic schedule, with the FA Cup final against Chelsea coming up on Saturday. Villa is in 11th place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Arsenal ‘ready to sign Sterling’, Gabriel Jesus in talks, Tielemans close to £40m Gunners transfer EXCLUSIVE

ARSENAL are exploring the possibility of luring Manchester City's Raheem Sterling to the Emirates according to reports. Mikel Arteta is keen on taking the England international under his wing again having worked with Sterling during his assistant role under Pep. Meanwhile, the Gunners are confident Youri Tielemans this summer, SunSport...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
425K+
Followers
23K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy