Kevin Samuels death news – Girlfriend rumors resurface after ‘married’ YouTuber collapsed on top of mystery woman

YOUTUBER Kevin Samuels reportedly spent his final night with nurse Ortencia Alcantara before he tragically died the next day.

The controversial YouTube star and relationship guru passed away on May 6 after he reportedly complained of chest pains and collapsed on top of Alcantara. He died the following day.

Samuels, 56, has been married twice and rumors swirled online that he was in a relationship with the influencer Brittany Renner after the pair were seen together.

Despite dishing out love advice online, very little is known about Samuels’ private life as he tended not to share family pictures online.

Samuels' mother, Beverly Samuels-Burch, confirmed his death to NBC News but declined to release details about what happened, saying that she learned of her son's death from social media.

"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," she told NBC in a phone call on Friday.

"All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."

Read our Kevin Samuels live blog for the latest news...

Fans pay tribute, continued

Another fan said: "May you Rest in peace @kevinrsamuels1 you were a force of good change, the community truely lost a hero. Condolences to the family"

While a third wrote: "I am one of the many that are saddened hearing the news about #KevinSamuels but at the same time thankful for his existence. I will be forever be Grateful for this man."

Fans pay tribute to Kevin Samuels

Fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the YouTuber following the confirmation of his passing from his mother.

One fan wrote on Twitter: "Thank you for guiding todays young people into being better individuals and better prepared for marriage. Your legacy will continue to live on."

Alcantara's statement, continued

"Ms Alcantara also said that early morning, Mr Samuels complained of chest pain."

"She attempted to help him, but he fell on top of her and proceeded to notify 911."

The police report also stated that "Ms Alcantara also said she requested the 911 operator to contact the front desk for a defibrillator to keep Mr Samuels responsive until Grady arrived because she is a nurse."

Kevin Samuels was then transported to Piedmont Hospital.

What did Ortencia Alcantara say?

On May 6, 2022, Georgia police officials responded to a call they received from an Atlanta apartment.

According to a report from Atlanta law enforcement, police entered the scene and "observed" fire department officials "performing CPR to a black male, unresponsive."

The report revealed that officers "then met Ms. Ortencia Alcantara, who identified the male as Mr Kevin Samuels."

"Ms Alcantara stated that she met Mr Samuels last night, came to his apartment, and spent the night with him."

Who is Ortencia Alcantara?

The woman who last saw Samuels alive is a 32-year-old registered nurse from Atlanta.

On her Instagram page, which has since gone private, Alcantara asked viewers of her page to leave her and her family alone.

According to the police report, she claims she met Samuels at a restaurant the night before he died.

The two spent the night together before he complained of chest pains early in the morning and collapsed on her. She reportedly tried to perform CPR to no avail.

'Disgraceful'

Many have taken to social media since Samuels' death to honor him, but many have also taken to social media to remind people of his controversial views.

"Kevin Samuels has made a career off of shamelessly disgracing Black women for profit," journalist Ernest Owens wrote.

"He emboldened the most toxic individuals to project tired and harmful narratives about Black women.

"Dead or alive, what a disgraceful life to live.

"That's all I've got for that misogynist."

Kevin's ex-wives, continued

Seven years later, he found love with another woman and the two tied the knot for three years before another divorce due to "irreconcilable differences".

Speaking of his ex-wives he told VLAD-TV: "I don't say anything negative about them, because there's no reason to."

There is not much information available on his ex-wives and their names and Kevin steers clear of the topic.

Kevin's ex-wives

Kevin told VLAD-TV that he has been married twice in the past, with both ending in divorce.

In the interview, he stated that he tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, but the marriage lasted just over a year.

He added that they probably should not have got married and were better "as friends".

But he said: "We have a great relationship. We've known each other since fourth grade."

The couple shares a daughter, born in 2001.

Was Kevin married?

YouTube star Kevin Samuels was not married to anyone at the time of his death.

But the 56-year-old, who was born in March 1965, was reportedly married twice, with both ending in divorce.

Despite his fame, Kevin has managed to keep his personal life relatively under wraps from the public.

In 2021, it was claimed that the YouTuber was in a relationship with Instagram influencer @sixthegoddis.

How old was Kevin Samuels?

The Youtube star was 56 years old at the time of his death.

Who was Kevin Samuels?

Kevin Samuels was born on March 13, 1965, in Atlanta, Georgia.

He attended Millwood High School before moving on to study at The University of Oklahoma.

The 56-year-old was a controversial YouTube sensation, dating expert and social media influencer.

According to his Instagram, he described himself as an image consultant.

He had over one million followers on Instagram, 80k on TikTok, 1.4 million on YouTube, and 277k on Facebook.

Inside Kevin's second marriage, continued

Samuels vowed that he wouldn’t “begrudge” his ex-wives about the breakdown of their relationships.

He said: “I don’t say anything negative about them because there’s no reason to. I wish the people the best.”

Samuels didn’t rule out the prospect of getting married for the third time.

He said: “I don’t think anybody wants to live this life truly by themselves. We just don’t really know how to get it done.”

Inside Kevin's second marriage

Samuels revealed he tied the knot again between six and seven years after his first marriage ended.

There were no kids in the relationship, he revealed.

The influencer claimed the marriage, which lasted three years, ended because of “irreconcilable differences”.

He quipped: “There’s nothing salacious to tell about it. No one goes into marriage wanting to get a divorce.”

Hip-hop stars react to Kevin's death

Controversial YouTube figure Kevin Samuels has reportedly died, causing a wave of reaction on social media from the hip-hop world.

"RIP Kevin Samuels," Quality Control Music CEO Pierre "P" Thomas posted on Twitter.

"Very disturbing to read all the bad comments regarding Kevin Samuels and his passing," Gangsta Boo posted among a series of tweets.

"Mfs was really mad at him for having his own perspective and opinions which in some cases was accurate asf. Yall pathetic for that."

Criticism of Kevin Samuels' online show

“Why does Kevin Samuels continue to have a platform when it’s built on the backs of the women he hates?” Candace McDuffie wrote in an opinion piece for the Root.

In the article, McDuffie also called for Samuels to be held accountable - just days before his death.

Kevin's rise to popularity

Kevin Samuels rose to popularity in 2021 following several viral moments capturing segments from his online show in which he would offer dating consultations.

In one of his first viral videos, Samuels describes a woman as “average”; in another, he challenges a caller on the size of his manhood.

Kevin on his first marriage

Samuels revealed he got divorced because “it wasn’t a good idea to get married in the first place”.

He said: “We were high school sweethearts. Every relationship has its up and downs.

“We were better together as friends than actually as a couple. There was a lot of other stuff going on the inside.

“We had a great relationship. We’ve known each other since the fourth grade."

Kevin's first marriage lasted one year

Samuels revealed in a VLAD-TV interview that he's been married twice.

He first tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, but the marriage only lasted one year.

The exact year when Samuels married his first wife remains unknown.

The pair had one child - whose identity has not been disclosed.

What happened to Kevin Samuels? continued

She said she also asked the front desk for a defibrillator because she is a nurse.

When police got to the scene, paramedics were performing CPR on Samuels, who was unresponsive.

Samuels was rushed to Piedmont Hospital, where he reportedly died.

What happened to Kevin Samuels?

Atlanta police have said they were called to an apartment on Paces Ferry Road on Thursday morning.

Police said that a woman who was with Samuels said she came to his apartment and spent the night, and in the morning he complained of chest pain.

The woman told police that as she tried to help him, he fell on top of her, and she called911.

Kevin's early life, continued

He attended the University of Oklahoma, where he studied chemical engineering, according to his LinkedIn page.

He had a career in marketing before leaving the industry in 2013 and pivoting to his own image consulting firm.

His business was named Made Men Image Consulting.

Kevin's early life

Kevin Samuels was born on March 13, 1965.

According to YouTube personality Dennis Spurling, he was survived by his mother and a daughter.

Samuels had an early interest in fashion, telling The Oklahoma Gazette in 2016 that as a child he “laid out my pajamas and made sure they were pressed.”

He credited his mother with piquing that interest.

Kevin Samuels' children, continued

It is thought that his alleged daughter is from one of his previous marriages.

Reportedly, Kevin and his ex-wife share joint custody of their daughter.

However, her claims were not well received by his online fans as some of it was not true.

How many children does Kevin Samuels have?

In 2021, a young woman claimed that she was Kevin Samuels' daughter.

She was born on June 29, 2000, but her name was not disclosed.

Rumors of Samuels' death originated from one post

The online news spread like wildfire on social media and triggered a battle between his fans and critics.

Those who have found fellowship in the influencer’s ideology accused his critics of celebrating his death.

Kevin's name became a top trending topic on Twitter late on May 5, 2022, as people tried to sort out the facts.

It appears that the reports of his death originated from a single social media post in which there are claims he died.