ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Nearly HALF of Britons believe Sir Keir Starmer should QUIT as Labour leader if fined by police over his Beergate event

By Greg Heffer, Political Correspondent For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Nearly half of Britons believe Sir Keir Starmer should resign if fined by police over his Beergate row, a new poll has found.

According to a YouGov survey, 46 per cent of voters believe the Labour leader should quit if Durham Constabulary found he broke Covid rules over his boozy curry with colleagues in April last year.

Less than one-third (32 per cent) said Sir Keir should remain in his role if he is handed a Fixed Penalty Notice, while around one-fifth (22 per cent) said they did not know.

The poll even found that a higher proportion (48 per cent) of those who backed Labour at the last general election thought Sir Keir should quit if fined by police.

This compared with 40 per cent among those who backed the Conservatives in 2019.

Sir Keir has repeatedly insisted an event on 30 April last year was in line with Coronavirus restrictions at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GOFTE_0fXkJC5W00
According to a YouGov survey, 46 per cent of voters believe the Labour leader should quit if Durham Constabulary found he broke Covid rules
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xcp83_0fXkJC5W00
The poll found that more than half of Britons (54 per cent) thought Sir Keir probably or definitely broke Covid rules
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGMo6_0fXkJC5W00
Sir Keir has repeatedly insisted an event on 30 April last year was in line with Coronavirus restrictions at the time

The Labour leader was filmed swigging a beer in a room with others at Durham Miners Hall at 10.04pm that Friday night, which came in the week before council elections and the Hartlepool by-election.

It has since emerged that a curry order - which could have allegedly fed as many as 30 people - was pre-arranged with no work planned for afterwards.

This contradicts Sir Keir's previous claim that it was a spontaneous meal while conducting Labour business, with aides resuming their duties after the curry 'break'.

At the time of the event, England was in the 'Step 2' rules that banned people from gathering indoors with people not from your own household.

However, there was an exemption for 'work purposes'.

The YouGov survey found that more than half of Britons (54 per cent) thought Sir Keir probably or definitely broke Covid rules, compared to 21 per cent who thought he probably or definitely did not breach restrictions.

A quarter (25 per cent) said they didn't know.

Sir Keir has repeatedly called for Boris Johnson to resign over the Partygate scandal.

Both the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined last month over a 56th birthday bash for Mr Johnson in June 2020.

YouGov found 57 per cent of voters thought the PM should resign over his police fine, with 29 per cent thinking he should remain in his role and 14 per cent saying they didn't know.

Downing Street is braced for Mr Johnson to receive further police fines as the Metropolitan Police continue their Operation Hillman investigation into the Partygate allegations of Covid rule-breaking in Number 10.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'If men had this problem, they would have called in the Army by now': Tory MP Caroline Nokes reveals she is about to run out of her own HRT medication amid national shortage

One of the MPs who fought to change the law to make menopause drugs cheaper is about to run out of her own hormone replacement medication. Caroline Nokes has revealed she will have used up her supply by Tuesday, after being hit by the national shortage of HRT products affecting women across Britain.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Oldham council leader Arooj Shah loses seat despite Labour win

The leader of Oldham council, Arooj Shah, has dramatically lost her seat. Labour's Ms Shah, who became the north of England's first female Muslim council leader in 2021, was edged out in the Chadderton South ward by the Conservatives, who won by 96 votes. Oldham will remain Labour-run, as will...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Michael Gove causes havoc on breakfast TV – but at least he’s not Priti Patel

As a health warning on the dangers of taking illegal drugs it couldn’t have been improved. Quite who in No 10 decided Michael Gove was the right person to front the government’s morning media round was unclear. But it must have been someone willing to gamble that the minister for levelling up would be more impressive than most of his colleagues even if he was clearly off his head.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britons#New Labour#Uk#Beergate#Durham Constabulary#Covid#Conservatives#Fed
Daily Mail

Is this the death knell for Britain's historic street names? Fears woke campaigners will push through bids to remove signs after communities are handed vote on their future - but government hopes new bill will protect local heritage

Changing street names with links to the UK's colonial past will be put to a local vote under Michael Gove's planning reforms to fight back against frenzied campaigning from woke groups to ‘cancel’ major figures in British history. The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which was in yesterday's...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
BBC

Shop owners to be forced to rent out empty premises, government says

Landlords in England could be forced to let empty shops in a bid to rejuvenate high streets, under government plans. Under the move, set to be unveiled in Tuesday's Queen's Speech, buildings left vacant for a year would have to be entered into a "rental auction". The British Retail Consortium...
ECONOMY
BBC

Tesco urged by pig farmers to pay more for pork

Pig farmers are urging Tesco to "do the right thing" and pay more or risk losing its British pork supply base. The National Pig Association (NPA) said four out of five pig producers could go out of business within a year unless Tesco pays more for its pork. The NPA...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Sturgeon: Sinn Fein success shows ‘big questions’ being asked about UK future

Sinn Fein’s performance in Northern Ireland has shown there are “big questions” around the future of the UK “as a political entity”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The nationalist party looks to be closing in on victory at Stormont, taking the most seats and selecting the country’s next First Minister.And Scotland’s First Minister has said the result throws the future into doubt, with strong nationalist performances in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland this week.Speaking to the PA news agency on Saturday, after her party increased its lead in Thursday’s council elections, Ms Sturgeon said: “If (Sinn Fein) emerge as the largest party...
POLITICS
The Independent

Patel accuses Labour of defending foreign murderers and paedophiles coming to UK

Priti Patel faced calls to tone down accusations about Labour, after she claimed the party was “eager to defend the murderers, paedophiles… and people with no right to be here”.Opening day two of the Queen’s Speech Commons debate focusing on preventing crime and delivering justice, the Home Secretary detailed plans to overhaul human rights law, claiming they would “restore public confidence” in the justice system.Ms Patel also heard suggestions from the Tory backbenches that disruptive environmental demonstrators should be put to work in a chain gang, as she unveiled measures to punish “guerrilla” protest tactics.But Labour MP Conor McGinn (St...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UK Parliament opens with pomp, problems for Boris Johnson

Britain’s Parliament opens a new year-long session on Tuesday with a mix of royal pomp and raw politics, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and address the U.K.’s worsening cost-of-living crisis.Johnson’s Conservative government will set out the laws it plans to pass in the coming year at the tradition-steeped State Opening of Parliament. The ceremony will take place without 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, who has pulled out of the ceremony because of her mobility issues.Instead her son and heir, Prince Charles, will read the Queen’s Speech, which is written by the government but traditionally...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

356K+
Followers
36K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy