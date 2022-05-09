ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo ‘always’ makes time for Juventus youth whizkid Fagioli despite only playing together once

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sd9KX_0fXkHPO900

MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo "always" makes time to reply to Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, the budding star has revealed.

The two briefly crossed paths in Juve's first team last season, as Fagioli was given his first-team debut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGus4_0fXkHPO900
Nicolo Fagioli has helped Cremonese to promotion Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5w9C_0fXkHPO900
Cristiano Ronaldo still makes time to help his ex team-mate Credit: Getty

Ronaldo, 37, subsequently moved on to Man United last summer - but hasn't forgotten about his young former team-mate.

As CR7 returned to Old Trafford, Fagioli was sent out on loan to Serie B side Cremonese and has played a key role this season in their promotion to the top flight.

When asked by Tuttosport about who his role model is, Fagioli let slip that Ronaldo still gives him pointers - despite naming Luka Modric as his idol.

The 21-year-old said: "I would ask him (Modric) how he can still be so hungry."

It was then pointed out to him that such hunger likely wouldn't shock him, having played and trained with Ronaldo.

To which Fagioli said: "In fact, Cristiano had a unique spirit.

"Every now and then I write to him again and he always answers me."

Fagioli played just 20 minutes of first-team football alongside Ronaldo - coming on for Rodrigo Bentancur in a 3-0 win over Crotone in February 2021.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

He isn't the only youngster that has benefited from Ronaldo's tips.

Man United starlet Anthony Elanga recently opened up on his relationship with the veteran.

He told Sky Sports: "I grew up watching United as well, so the likes of Wayne Rooney and obviously Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I speak to Cristiano a lot in training and he's always giving me advice.

"I grew up watching him at Old Trafford, so now to be able to play together is just an amazing feeling."

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Man Utd ‘set to pay Pau Torres £51m release clause’, Wan Bissaka Atletico Madrid transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘to STAY’

MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly weighing up a bid for highly-rated Villarreal defender Pau Torres to strengthen their defence. The Spain international has a release clause of £51m, making him an appealing option for the Red Devils and competitors Chelsea. Meanwhile, flop Wan Bissaka could reportedly earn himself a surprise...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Rodrigo Bentancur
Person
Wayne Rooney
BBC

Transfer news: United interested in Osimhen

Manchester United are interested in signing Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, but Napolia want at least 100m euros (£85.5m) for the 23-year-old. (Calciomercato, via Football Italia), external. Lazio president Claudio Lotito says he turned down a 140m euro (£120m) offer for 27-year-old Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is a target...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

27-year-old Liverpool star to sign four-year deal with European giants after Champions League final – Matteo Moretto

The former Lille hitman has been one of Liverpool’s reliable performers from the bench this term, amassing 10 goal contributions across 17 games (in all competitions). One of the key reasons behind our ability to compete successfully across all fronts this term has been down to the efforts of our fringe stars, including the likes of Origi and Taki Minamino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool gain major advantage in race to sign Real Madrid transfer target

Liverpool may reportedly be leading the race to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer following developments at Real Madrid. According to Marca, the Spanish giants seem to have decided they’re ready to cool their interest in Tchouameni for now and wait another year before moving for him, as they’re currently happy with their midfield options.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Manchester United#Serie B Side#Tuttosport#Sky Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Liverpool ‘leading Man Utd, Arsenal, Real Madrid and PSG in race for Aurelien Tchouameni transfer from Monaco’

LIVERPOOL are reportedly leading the race to sign Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. Julien Maynard claims Jurgen Klopp’s side are in pole position to land the France international in a mega-money coup. That’s despite interest from European heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Watch Man Utd wonderkid Garnacho emulate Cristiano Ronaldo with ‘Siu’ celebration after dodgy pen in Youth Cup final win

ALEJANDRO GARNACHO celebrated exactly like the star he intends to be. Twice there was the 'Siu' celebration, the goalscoring jump of joy that is the trademark of one Cristiano Ronaldo. The 17-year-old prodigy delivered the first rendition with the same style that marked the 77th-minute penalty that helped Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
425K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy