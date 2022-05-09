ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watch Leicester’s Perez hilariously blast ball over bar from yards out in botched celebration after Daka goal

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

AYOZE PEREZ really cannot catch a break right now - and his hilarious botched celebration was his latest blunder.

The Spaniard got a rare start for Leicester City at home to Everton on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8KO7_0fXkHOke00
Ayoze Perez's eyes lit up as the ball bounced out of the goal to him Credit: Twitter @LCFC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3o8E_0fXkHOke00
He lined up to smash it back into the net Credit: Twitter @LCFC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X24NV_0fXkHOke00
Somehow the Spaniard blazed it well over Credit: Twitter @LCFC

He was following in as Patson Daka clinically slotted beyond Jordan Pickford after Yerry Mina and Seamus Coleman's comical mix-up to equalise.

But as the Zambian ran away to celebrate in front of the Foxes fans, Perez kept his eye on the ball as it bounced back out of the net.

And then came his embarrassing moment.

Perez fired the ball with his left foot from five yards out in front of goal.

However, rather than smashing it home to rip the net, he somehow skyed it sailing over the ball and into the stand behind.

It is something that would have looked more at home down the road at Leicester Tigers' Welford Road.

And it left Leicester fans laughing at the hysterical howler.

One said: "Perez goes to smash the ball in an empty net from five yards. Still misses."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

The £30million man managed 45 minutes at the King Power and was replaced by Harvey Barnes at half-time.

But the sub nor any of his team-mates could find another goal as Mason Holgate won it for the relegation-threatened Toffees as the City season fizzles out.

Perez is still yet to score in the Premier League this term, managing just nine shots and four on target in his 12 appearances - although the ex-Newcastle star did get a red card at West Ham.

The rebound flop sparked memories of Michy Batshuayi's effort during the 2018 World Cup.

The Belgian striker accidentally booted the ball against the post and into his face after Adnan Januzaj's wonder strike against England.

He tweeted after the game: "Ahahha I knew I would be f***ed the minute I come to my mentions. Why am I so stupid bro. S*** hurts."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8pZl_0fXkHOke00
Perez was replaced by Harvey Barnes at half-time in the Everton defeat Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Holgate
Person
Patson Daka
Person
Adnan Januzaj
Person
Yerry Mina
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Harvey Barnes
Person
Michy Batshuayi
SB Nation

Leeds United 0-3 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

After the disappointment of the weekend, and the last few weeks, Chelsea started the game with great intensity and impetus, and were quickly rewarded with Mason Mount picking out the top corner expertly inside of five minutes. Mount nearly doubled our lead another five minutes later, but this time he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Vladimir Coufal talks up in-form Jarrod Bowen’s importance to West Ham

Vladimir Coufal has revealed West Ham’s simple tactic to get the best out of star forward Jarrod Bowen: “Just give him the ball.”Bowen set up West Ham’s first three goals in Sunday’s 4-0 win at Norwich and in doing so took his number of assists this season to 10.The 25-year-old is now the first Hammer since Paolo Di Canio 22 years ago to reach 10 goals and 10 assists in a Premier League season.“Jarrod’s been playing well since last season,” said right-back Coufal. “I’m happy for him and I enjoy playing alongside him. All you have to do is give...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blast Ball#England#The Premier League#Spaniard#Club#Lcfc#Zambian#Foxes#Leicester Tigers
SkySports

Leicester 3-0 Norwich City: Jamie Vardy double inspires Foxes to victory over Canaries at King Power Stadium

Jamie Vardy's second-half double inspired Leicester to a 3-0 victory over relegated Norwich at the King Power Stadium, ending a seven-game winless run. With Norwich's fate already sealed and European qualification out of Leicester's reach, Wednesday's encounter had the feel of an end-of-season game with little on the line. Goalkeepers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

After just one goal scored in the last three games, Leeds United are in desperate need of a hero in front of goal as they return to Elland Road to host Chelsea on Wednesday.Defeat to Man City and Arsenal of late have left them in the relegation zone with just three matches left to play, with Jesse Marsch needing to find far more consistency and resilience in his players at both ends of the pitch in a hurry.Follow tonight’s Premier League action over in our live blogRodrigo may return to the XI and Dan James could be asked to play...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Watford 0-0 Everton: Frank Lampard's side two points above relegation zone after goalless draw

Everton missed the chance to move further clear of the bottom three after a tepid goalless draw with already relegated Watford at Vicarage Road. On the same day Watford confirmed Rob Edwards as their new manager for the start of next season in the Championship, the home side collected their first point on home soil since beating Manchester United in November.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
BBC

FA Cup final: Chelsea's Mason Mount & Erin Cuthbert dream of FA Cup double

Chelsea have two FA Cup finals this weekend, with the men's team facing Liverpool on Saturday and the women's team facing Manchester City on Sunday. Can they make it a double?. Watch the men's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday 14 May from 16:00 BST and the Women's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester City on Sunday 15 May from 13:50 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League: Tactical Analysis

Complacency has rooted itself in this squad - we have only the FA Cup for which to vie and, even as far back as our elimination in this year’s Champions League, the top four seemed all but assured. And so we have been comfortable to sit on the top (four) of our hill and ride out the end of the Premier League season. After our latest folly, atop that hill is not where we are guaranteed to finish, and those climbing are now uncomfortably close.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Watford: Live & How to Watch | Underway

38’ - Counter is on and Richy does get a foul this time, Mike Dean blowing for a foul on Sissoko from the right corner of the box. Gray puts it into the box, partly cleared, and Abdoulaye Doucoure tries to head it over Ben Foster but can’t get enough power on his header.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Video – Flashback to Juve’s 10th Coppa Italia triumph

This Wednesday, Juventus will take on Inter in the final of the Coppa Italia. For this occasion, the club’s official Twitter account recalled the Bianconeri’s 10th triumph in the tournament which came at Lazio’s expense in 2015. The capital side took an early lead on their home...
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
425K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy