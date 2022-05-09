ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Powers Through COVID-19 Infection With Two Covers

By Melinda Lorge
KLAW 101
KLAW 101
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Noah Thompson has soared through American Idol all season long. But on Sunday night (May 8), the Top 7 finalist found himself facing a unique and unexpected challenge. Going into the special Mother’s Day episode, the fan favorite found out that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Host...

klaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Katy Perry
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Tiktok#The Smashing Pumpkins#Mother S Day
Outsider.com

How, When To Watch ‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd’ Tribute Special

In a special television event, country music will come together. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd is going to air tonight, May 3. CMT will host the special memorial event as things get started at 9:00 p.m. EST. It is a quick turnaround after the news that the country legend had died at 76. There are going to be special airings during the Music Video Hours as well.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood forgoes the glitz and glamour for evening with her eldest son

Carrie Underwood is known for her glitz and glamour but the singer proved on Friday she could get down and dirty as she played with a Nerf Gun with her two boys. Rocking a gray camo tee, a backwards baseball cap and two swipes of army paint under her eyes, the mom-of-two looked ready to rumble as she held up her Nerf gun for the camera and had a look of concentration on her face.
CELEBRITIES
talentrecap.com

Derek Hough to Replace Ben Platt as ‘American Idol’ Disney Night Mentor

Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough is the new mentor for American Idol Disney Night this Sunday. Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt was initially announced as the mentor, but he’s no longer able to appear. Hough will work with contestants from Disneyland. Derek Hough Announced as ‘American...
TV SHOWS
KLAW 101

KLAW 101

Lawton, OK
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT

KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy