BAFTA TV Awards: The Complete List of Winners

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Albany Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 BAFTA TV Awards took place on Sunday night, and the ceremony saw its share of shocks and surprises, with highly touted favorites missing out on honors. Russell T. Davies‘ acclaimed HBO Max/Channel 4 series It’s A Sin was the biggest snub of the evening, leaving the event empty-handed despite...

www.albanyherald.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
