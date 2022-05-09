ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How Liverpool and Man City could be forced into unprecedented Premier League title play-off at end of season

By Martin Lipton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

LIVERPOOL and Manchester City could clash in an unprecedented Prem title decider - just three days before the Champions League Final.

Top-flight rules state that a play-off will be used to determine the champions if two sides are level on points, goal difference, goals scored and in the head-to-head results between them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tn0TP_0fXkFMUG00
Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola could face an unprecedented title play-off Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d8mSN_0fXkFMUG00
Credit: The Sun

With the league games at both Anfield and the Etihad having finished in 2-2 draws, that last element has already been confirmed.

While City stole a march on their fierce rivals by putting five past Newcastle following Liverpool’s draw with Spurs, a defeat in any of their remaining games opens the prospect of the first play-off in Premier League history.

But while League chiefs have not yet made any formal planning, it is understood that the most likely provisional date for what would be the most important single match in the history of the competition is Wednesday May 25.

For a play-off to be needed, Liverpool must pick up three points more than City in their remaining games, effectively meaning Pep Guardiola’s defending champions need to lose one of their games.

Jurgen Klopp’s men also need to score two goals more than City and concede two fewer.

But a 2-1 City defeat at either Wolves or West Ham this week and a 1-0 victory in the other match would allow Liverpool to draw EXACTLY level by scoring a total of four goals without reply in wins over Aston Villa and Southampton.

That would mean a final day scenario on Sunday May 22 of the team that scored the most goals when City host Villa and Wolves travel to Anfield would claim the crown.

If the two matches then finished with exactly the same result, a play-off would be necessary.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

But the first available date - with both sides needing a clear 48 hours after their final Prem games - would be May 25, with Old Trafford a potential venue.

That, though, would be hugely disruptive to Liverpool’s preparations for their Paris showdown with Real Madrid on May 28.

But with City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko required by Ukraine for their World Cup play-off semi with Scotland on June 1 and then the potential final against Wales four days later, the following week would be out of the question.

Other international calls would then interfere, with games being played across the world from June 5 onwards.

It would mean Fifa having to give their consent for players from both sides to miss scheduled internationals in June, although that is possible given the magnitude of the match.

But it still means the EARLIEST other date for the game would be June 8, 17 days AFTER the end of the season.

The prospect of a second play-off for fourth between Arsenal and Spurs has now effectively ended.

For the two teams to be dead level would require Tottenham to win Thursday's North London derby 3-1 and then squander a goal difference advantage of 10 in the final two matches while picking up one point more than the Gunners.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

27-year-old Liverpool star to sign four-year deal with European giants after Champions League final – Matteo Moretto

The former Lille hitman has been one of Liverpool’s reliable performers from the bench this term, amassing 10 goal contributions across 17 games (in all competitions). One of the key reasons behind our ability to compete successfully across all fronts this term has been down to the efforts of our fringe stars, including the likes of Origi and Taki Minamino.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The US Sun

Liverpool ‘leading Man Utd, Arsenal, Real Madrid and PSG in race for Aurelien Tchouameni transfer from Monaco’

LIVERPOOL are reportedly leading the race to sign Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. Julien Maynard claims Jurgen Klopp’s side are in pole position to land the France international in a mega-money coup. That’s despite interest from European heavyweights Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Champions League#Sports#City#Spurs
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Liverpool at Aston Villa trying to catch Man City

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Liverpool heads to Aston Villa looking to keep alive the Premier League title race with Manchester City. Liverpool lost ground over the weekend because of its 1-1 draw with Tottenham and is three points behind City with an inferior goal difference with three games remaining. Both of the title rivals are in action in midweek, with City at Wolverhampton on Wednesday. If Liverpool loses against the team managed by Anfield great Steven Gerrard, City could move six points clear with two games left by beating Wolves. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp must weigh up whether to give any of his players a rest amid a hectic schedule, with the FA Cup final against Chelsea coming up on Saturday. Villa is in 11th place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Yardbarker

Liverpool handed huge boost over future of 20-goal attacker after reliable journalist challenges reported interest from European heavyweight

Christian Falk has challenged one report from Florian Plettenberg claiming that Bayern Munich are actively considering Sadio Mane as a transfer target for the summer. The German journalist refuted the claim in a tweet online, with it having been alleged that the Bundesliga giants’ sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, was keen on the 30-year-old.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Watch Man Utd wonderkid Garnacho emulate Cristiano Ronaldo with ‘Siu’ celebration after dodgy pen in Youth Cup final win

ALEJANDRO GARNACHO celebrated exactly like the star he intends to be. Twice there was the 'Siu' celebration, the goalscoring jump of joy that is the trademark of one Cristiano Ronaldo. The 17-year-old prodigy delivered the first rendition with the same style that marked the 77th-minute penalty that helped Manchester United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
425K+
Followers
23K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy