Premier League

Manchester City to Announce Erling Haaland this Week -report

By Saul Garcia
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarious outlets, led by David Ornstein at The Athletic have confirmed the deal for Erling Haaland is done. After activation of the release clause the team is expected to announce Haaland this week if all goes as planned....

bitterandblue.sbnation.com

CBS Sports

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on Manchester City signing Erling Haaland: 'This transfer will set new levels'

Erling Haaland's impending transfer to Manchester City is filling supporters of the club with excitement, but it is also catching the eye of the club's biggest rivals, including Liverpool. With City competing year after year with Liverpool to win every trophy, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was asked about the potential move. CBS Sports understands an official announcement on the transfer could come in the next day or two.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Phil Foden
SB Nation

Jürgen Klopp Looks for Positives in Premier League Title Race

Before the weekend, Liverpool were just one point back of Manchester City in the Premier League title race and had a one goal advantage in goal differential, the first tiebreak should the two sides end the season level on points. After the weekend, with Liverpool drawing Spurs and City obliterating...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Leeds United 0-3 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

After the disappointment of the weekend, and the last few weeks, Chelsea started the game with great intensity and impetus, and were quickly rewarded with Mason Mount picking out the top corner expertly inside of five minutes. Mount nearly doubled our lead another five minutes later, but this time he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Ucl#Pep
Yardbarker

Confirmed Line-Ups: Wolves vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Challengers Liverpool drew level on points with the reigning champions on Tuesday night, with Sadio Mané's second-half header turning out to be the winner in a back and forth contest at Villa Park. It is now Manchester City's turn - once again - to respond and pick up a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Paul Pogba Will NOT Sign for Manchester City -report

Paul Pogba and Manchester City will not be a deal as they could not come to agreement on a contract. The Athletic had the news first, as it’s a safe bet that Pogba’s future lays outside of England, most likely with either PSG or Juventus. Despite serious consideration...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Klopp Weighs In On Gerrard Replacing Him

The question seems inevitable when Liverpool Football Club and Steven Gerrard meet again: will the homegrown legend ever take over the mantle as manager of the club where he spent the majority of his career?. The fact that current Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp just signed a four year contract extension...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Fabinho Ruled Out Until at Least Champions League Final

When key Liverpool holding midfielder Fabinho had to be withdrawn after just thirty minutes with an apparent hamstring issue, the hope was that the move was largely precautionary for the 28-year-old. It appears today that while his injury is not serious, it’s more serious than hoped, and according to reports...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Going toe-to-toe with giants!

Let’s get the annoying portion of yesterday evening’s match out of the way then! What did the lads make of the refereeing decisions and although none of them directly impacted Aston Villa in terms of conceding a goal, is this just another reason as to why the officiating standards within the UK needs to be overhauled?
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Liverpool

With the 3-1 victory over Burnley, any realistic concerns of relegation washed away following goals from Danny Ings, Emi Buendia, and Ollie Watkins. Attention this week turns to a far stiffer opposition in Liverpool. The Reds will come in with plenty of motivation, currently trailing Manchester City by three points for the Premier League title. While they’ve been nearly ublemished throughout the course of the season, but did draw their most recent match against Tottenham Hotspur. Prior to that, they defeated Newcastle United at St. James’ Park 1-0 and Everton at home 2-0. Players to watch should be all of them — they’re all capable of going off, but Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Luis Diaz are ones to keep an eye on.
PREMIER LEAGUE

