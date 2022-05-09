ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

At least 50,000 Texans receive abortions in the state each year. Here’s a look behind the numbers.

By Mandi Cai, The Texas Tribune
San Antonio Current
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Roe v. Wade hanging in the balance, Texas is poised to ban nearly all abortions if the ruling is overturned. The Texas Tribune analyzed data on abortions reported to the state to see who has accessed abortion in Texas — and who stands to lose access in a post-Roe...

www.sacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kentucky’s abortion law is the first in the US to ‘completely and immediately’ eliminate access

After state legislators approved a series of onerous restrictions against abortion providers and patients, Kentucky’s two remaining clinics will be forced to stop performing the procedure, effectively ending abortions in the state.Kentucky’s sweeping omnibus anti-abortion legislation – which went into effect immediately after the state’s Republican-controlled legislature voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto – bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law at the centre of the US Supreme Court case that could upend decades of precedent establishing constitutional protections for abortion care.House Bill 3 will “completely and immediately eliminate abortion access in Kentucky by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TIME

If Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, Our Clinic Will Stop Providing Abortions Immediately. But We Won't Shut Down

Today, like most weekday mornings, there will be about a dozen women at various points in early pregnancy patiently waiting for their appointments at West Alabama Women’s Center , where we work. Some of them will be there for an aspiration abortion. Others will be waiting to see a nurse for bloodwork and counseling and to receive large glossy booklets of fetal images that the state requires they have in their possession for at least 48 hours before terminating a pregnancy. The afternoon will be even busier, with as many as 15 patients at a time coming to obtain the first pill of their medication abortions, as even more “first days” arrive for their time with the nurses, the “informed consent” materials, and the start of their 48-hour countdown, too.
ALABAMA STATE
Teen Vogue

My Mom Was an Abortion Provider in Oklahoma and Now I'm Scared For Her Freedom

In this op-ed, Sylvie Richards describes the new fear she feels for her mom, an abortion provider, as more and more states pass abortion restrictions. On a cloudy morning in the Bay Area last Wednesday, I tuned into NPR as I drove to school. I was cruising down the highway when the reporter began to describe a new law in Oklahoma. Instantly, my heart clenched. On Tuesday, April 5, Oklahoma’s legislature passed a law like the Texas abortion ban that targets providers, but takes it farther by criminalizing the performance of any abortion in the state, aside from those that save the life of the pregnant person. On April 12, Governor Kevin Stitt signed it into law. When it goes into effect, anyone “convicted of performing or attempting to perform an abortion” in Oklahoma could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $100,000.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
The Independent

Warnings that illegal abortions will kill pregnant women if Supreme Court votes down Roe v Wade

A leaked document from within the walls of the US Supreme Court revealed a potential fault line that threatens to upend the foundation upon which abortion rights in the country have rested on for nearly 50 years: a reversal of Roe v Wade.The leaked draft opinion, as reported by Politico, includes a quote from Justice Samuel Alito where he calls the seminal Supreme Court ruling “egregiously wrong from the start.” Politico reported that alongside him, four other Republican-appointed justices voted in the case Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation to uphold a Mississippi law criminalising termination of a pregnancy...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#The Texas Tribune#Post Roe#Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Vice

Here’s What Abortion Rights Will Look Like in Your State

In a 5-4 opinion, the United States Supreme Court is set to overturn federal protection for abortion, according to a draft majority court opinion leaked to Politico. While the upcoming ruling was expected, it’s only the beginning of the next stage of the nationwide campaign to scrub access to safe abortion from every state and territory in these United States.
LAW
The Independent

Arkansas’s top law official defends banning abortion even in cases of incest and rape of minors

The top law official in Arkansas has defended the state’s law that would ban abortion even in cases of rape and incest – even in regard to children – claiming that “God intended for life to begin at conception”.A day after a draft of a Supreme Court judgement was leaked, suggesting the court would overturn Roe v Wade, officials in Arkansas and other states were preparing to enact near total bans on abortions, the moment the 1973 ruling is formally overturned.A total of 26 states are likely to ban abortion once that happens, and Arkansas is one of 13...
POLITICS
WUSA9

Yes, women's clinics are getting more questions about abortions

WASHINGTON — Women’s clinics in the DMV say they are getting more inquiries about abortions ever since a draft decision leaked that suggested the Supreme Court was ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington provided WUSA9 with digital data from Planned Parenthood Federation of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Oklahoma lawmakers pass legislation to outlaw nearly all abortions

April 28 (Reuters) - (This April 28 story corrects paragraph 14 to say abortion is legal up to 22 weeks in Kansas) The Oklahoma legislature on Thursday approved two bills that would ban virtually all abortions, and both Republican-composed laws would take effect immediately if the governor signs them as he has promised.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy