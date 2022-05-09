Trio of Commencements This Week Among Fort Wayne Area Universities

The world’s best golf players are coming back to Michigan, and people in the Benton Harbor area are getting excited.
“The community has really been starving for an event here after four years,” said Brandon Haney, the KitchenAid PGA Championship Senior Director.
It’s a time to highlight the Benton Harbor and St. Joseph area, and to show off a course that used to be industrial waste land.
“The Benton Harbor/Saint Joe area has done so much to really revitalize that area,” said Jeff Rea, President and CEO of South Bend Regional Chamber and President and CEO of Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce.” “The...
