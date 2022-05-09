Trio of Commencements This Week Among Fort Wayne Area Universities

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is detailing plans to terminate its operating leases at eight Indiana locations, affecting nearly 700 employees. In a series of notices to the state, Miller’s Health Systems Inc. says, however, that it expects the new operator of each facility “will hire most if not all of the MHS employees currently working” at those locations.

