ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Trio of Commencements This Week Among Fort Wayne Area Universities

By Michael McIntyre
WOWO News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It is graduation season with many students across the Indiana graduating from high school or college. Many graduating Hoosiers college students have lofty goals, whether...

www.wowo.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Nursing home operator leaving 8 locations

WARSAW, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — A Warsaw-based nursing home operator is detailing plans to terminate its operating leases at eight Indiana locations, affecting nearly 700 employees. In a series of notices to the state, Miller’s Health Systems Inc. says, however, that it expects the new operator of each facility “will hire most if not all of the MHS employees currently working” at those locations.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne pediatrician shares what to do amidst formula shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parents of young children throughout the country are struggling to find formula in stores. Big box stores are limiting the amount of formula customers can buy causing panic amongst families. “I never dreamed we’d have anything like this, it’s no fun for anybody,” Duane...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
95.3 MNC

May is last month for enhanced food assistance in Indiana

May is the last month for enhanced food stamp benefits in Indiana. Families in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have been eligible for more benefits due to the public health emergency COVID-19 brought to Indiana. Starting in June, these households will no longer receive the enhanced SNAP benefit amount however...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Fort Wayne’s Mayor Headed To Poland This Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will travel to Fort Wayne “sister city” Plock, Poland later this week with several other dignitaries as Mayor Henry and his delegation will arrive in Plock on Thursday and return to Fort Wayne on Sunday. Plock Mayor Andrzej Nowakowski...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana University#Marian University#Commencement Ceremony#Indiana Tech#College#Hoosiers#Coliseum
WANE 15

Columbia City’s Clifford, Osselaer, Sanderson sign

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A trio of talented seniors signed at Columbia City High School on Wednesday morning as Ian Clifford (wrestling/Indiana Tech), Julian Osselaer (baseball/Kankakee Community College), and Aidan Sanderson (wrestling/Ancilla College) all inked letters of intent.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WOWO News

Blackhawk Christian Basketball Coach Loses Battle With Cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It was a tough two year fight, but unfortunately the fight has come to an end. Blackhawk Christian High School Basketball Coach, Marc Davidson battled cancer with faith and dignity, setting an example for his players, family, and loved ones all the same. Davidson passed away on Monday at the age of 49.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Heritage rolls on final night of PSM Baseball Classic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heritage scored eight runs in the top of the first and never looked back as the Patriots topped Wayne 17-4 in five innings on the final night of the 2022 Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic downtown at Parkview Field. Manchester bested North Miami 8-5 in the nightcap on Wednesday. The […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

New Indiana law creates adjunct teaching permits for K-12 schools

INDIANAPOLIS – A new Indiana law allows K-12 schools to hire full- or part-time adjunct teachers. House Enrolled Act 1251 allows school districts to grant adjunct teaching permits to prospective instructors. The law requires adjunct teachers to have at least four years of experience in the subject they want to teach.They must also be mentored […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

Snider’s Diers, Hinton, Huneck, Kidd, Perkins sign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Five Snider High School seniors put pen to paper on Wednesday as Chris Diers (esports/Siena Heights), Kade Hinton (baseball/Vincennes University), Layla Huneck (soccer/Manchester University), Jakobe Kidd (esports/Edgewood University), and Hunter Perkins (tennis/Indiana Tech) all signed letters of intent.
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS Detroit

The KitchenAid PGA Senior Championship Returns To Michigan May 25

The world’s best golf players are coming back to Michigan, and people in the Benton Harbor area are getting excited. “The community has really been starving for an event here after four years,” said Brandon Haney, the KitchenAid PGA Championship Senior Director. It’s a time to highlight the Benton Harbor and St. Joseph area, and to show off a course that used to be industrial waste land. “The Benton Harbor/Saint Joe area has done so much to really revitalize that area,” said Jeff Rea, President and CEO of South Bend Regional Chamber and President and CEO of Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce.” “The...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy