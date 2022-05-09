ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles vs. Vikings Week 2 matchup to headline Monday Night Football doubleheader

The Eagles will open the 2022 NFL season on the road against an unnamed opponent, and they just announced that their home opener will be against the Vikings on Monday, Sept. 19 (Week 2) at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

The two teams haven’t met since 2019, a 38-20 home win for Minnesota, and the Vikings have won two straight meetings in the matchups after Philadelphia had won the previous two, including a 38-7 Eagles win in the 2018 matchup that helped catapult the Birds to the organization’s first Super Bowl.

The 2022 matchup offers an intriguing contrast in styles, and it’ll be Philadelphia’s first up-close look at 2020 Vikings’ first-round pick, Justin Jefferson. Jefferson is a two-time Pro Bowler that the Eagles passed over for Jalen Reagor in round one.

The quarterback matchup between Jalen Hurts and Kirk Cousins will offer intriguing analysis, while Dalvin Cook and Miles Sanders offer explosive potential from the running back position for both teams.

Kevin O’Connell will make his debut in Minnesota as head coach after a disappointing 8-9 season that cost Mike Zimmer his job, and the former offensive coordinator will face a revamped defense that features Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, and Haason Reddick, And Kyzir White.

On offense, Philadelphia will counter Minnesota’s aggressive defense with the home debut for wide receiver A.J. Brown as well, in what should be a shootout.

