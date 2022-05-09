Denver weather: Windy Monday makes for increased fire danger

Hoar frost builds up on the spines of a yucca plant at William Frederick Hayden Park on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Lakewood. Timothy Hurst, The Gazette

High winds mean red flag warnings are in effect Monday cautioning Denver residents about the possibility of dangerous fire conditions and blowing dust, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.

Temperatures are likely to reach 77 degrees with winds between 11 and 16 mph and gusts up to 25 mph, the agency said.

Dry conditions, gusty wind and above-average temperatures mean red flag warnings will last until 7 p.m., the weather service said.

Overnight temperatures will drop to 43 degrees with more strong breezes, weather service said.

Wind and fire danger are likely to continue throughout the week, the agency said.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Wind between 5 to 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.