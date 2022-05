WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — With inflation raising the price of everything from groceries to gas, a huge consignment sale opens Wednesday to help families save hundreds on everything for kids and teens. The Just Between Friends consignment sale will take place at the M Health Fairview Sports Center Wednesday through Saturday. Inside the center, there are rows and rows filled with more than 100,000 items for sale including kids clothing, toys, books and bedding. This is the 13th year for the consignment sale. All of the items came from about 500 regional families, so if you have new or gently-used items at home...

WOODBURY, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO