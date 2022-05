The storms were just starting to roll in as my boyfriend and I parked in Dinkytown (the part of Minneapolis right by the University of Minnesota) and made our way to the beautiful Varsity Theater. Sure, the threat of severe weather was a bit daunting and absolutely had me thinking of my cats who frankly hate stormy weather but I was not going to miss a chance to say goodbye to a band that has paved the way for so many bands that I listen to today. I was not the only one and although the weather was quickly nearing a fearful stage, the audience at the Varsity kept growing as the opening act took the stage.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO