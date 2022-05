Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Electric bikes solve a lot of problems: they don’t require (expensive) gas, they can be parked anywhere, and they can move faster than traffic. Plus, the best electric bikes can take you much further than a regular bike —and you won’t arrive at your destination sweaty, tired, or late. The downside with electric bikes is that they’re pricey. You’ll likely recuperate the investment by saving on gas and parking money, but many of...

BICYCLES ・ 9 DAYS AGO